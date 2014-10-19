I am inviting the editorial team to take a much-deserved break on Monday and am encouraging the editorial staff to maintain "weekend story spacing"[*] on Monday. This is a long holiday weekend in the United States in celebration of Columbus Day. As a result, sites tend to post fewer stories. And, of the stories that are posted, a larger fraction are "filler" stories or fluff pieces, if you will. This, in turn, makes it harder for the editorial staff to find stories of interest to post to SoylentNews. Separately, one of our editors is still on leave and the remaining staff has been stretched thin with his absence. Further, several of the editorial staff are facing real-life challenges that conspire to reduce the amount of time and energy that can be given to posting stories on SoylentNews. Do recall that all staff here are volunteers and what you see here is freely given of their own spare time.
We generally try to post 14-15 stories per day on weekdays, and about 10 stories per day on weekends.
Also, a reminder that Linode has informed us of some server maintenance they will need to perform. Except for a short while on IRC (Internet Relay Chat), any downtime should not be visible to the community. Linode reserves up to a two-hour window for their maintenance, but past experience has show that most prior maintenance is completed in less than 30 minutes and often as little as 10-15 minutes. See our earlier story Linode to Perform Maintenance; Several SoylentNews Servers Selected for Servicing for details. The first of our servers to be affected is sodium whose maintenance window starts: 2019-10-18 05:00 AM.
We will keep you informed as things progress.
We have just learned that Linode, the provider of SoylentNews' server infrastructure, is planning a number of reboots.
[TMB Note]: This shouldn't mean any downtime for anything user-facing except IRC. There will be a few minutes where the comment counts won't update on the front page but those aren't realtime anyway and a few minutes where subscription updates will be delayed until the server that processes them comes back up.
Recently, we identified a commit to the upstream Linux kernel[1] as the cause of an increase in emergency maintenance on our platform. After implementing, testing, deploying, and gaining confidence in a fix, we are now ready to roll this update out to the remainder of our fleet. We're confident this will resolve the bug and ultimately lessen the amount of unplanned maintenance for your Linodes as a result of this specific issue.
To complete this, we will be performing maintenance on a subset of Linode's host machines. This maintenance will update the underlying infrastructure that Linodes reside on and will not affect the data stored within them.
If you are on an affected host, your maintenance window will be communicated to you via a Support ticket within the next few days. You can prepare your Linode for this maintenance by following our Reboot Survival Guide[2].
During the actual maintenance window, your Linode will be cleanly shut down and will be unavailable while we perform the updates. A two-hour window is allocated, however the actual downtime should be much less. After the maintenance has concluded, each Linode will be returned to its last state (running or powered off).
This status page will be updated once maintenance is complete.
[1] https://lkml.org/lkml/2019/1/8/905
[2] https://linode.com/docs/uptime/reboot-survival-guide/
The first server reboot is currently scheduled for Friday, 2019-10-18 at 05:00:00 UTC.
Read on after the fold for more details on the scheduled maintenance dates and times.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Coward, Anonymous on Monday October 14, @03:35AM (1 child)
It's Indigenous Peoples' Day in a lot of places. Anyway, thanks for all the efforts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 14, @04:03AM
https://www.npr.org/2018/10/08/655640579/columbus-ohio-is-not-observing-columbus-day-this-year [npr.org]