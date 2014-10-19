[...]In its lawsuit, Brydge includes a series of photos showing side-by-side similarities between the two devices, from their hinges to their overall design. While Smith says Brydge also has design patents protecting its keyboards, this lawsuit only focuses on the functional elements that make the keyboard attachments work, with a heavy focus on the hinge.

The Libra keyboard does have one major difference, though: it has a built-in trackpad, whereas Brydge doesn't include a trackpad on any of its iPad products. To make the two devices look more alike, the lawsuit includes photos of an unreleased prototype Brydge keyboard with a trackpad on it.

Smith says Brydge is weeks away from beginning to manufacture its own iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad. Brydge hopes to start sales in January or February, though production will be limited to no more than 4,000 units at first. Smith says the initial launch will be branded as a "beta," in large part because he wants to make sure customers understand that the trackpad's features are limited because only basic mouse features are available in iPadOS.

"We don't want to be putting ourselves out there as great, but the iPad experience isn't amazing," Smith says of the mouse features that were added to iPadOS last month. The "beta" launch will let interested customers use the product "knowing iPadOS will improve."

[...]Kickstarter will remove projects over patent violations, according to a copyright help page that a spokesperson sent to The Verge. The company relies on court findings of infringement, though, and Brydge may not have that until long after the Libra campaign wraps up. Suing Kickstarter directly seems to be meant to make a takedown happen faster. Kickstarter's spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.