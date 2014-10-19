from the tell-me-something-new dept.
Smart TVs are data-collecting machines, new study shows
Add smart TVs to the growing list of home appliances guilty of surveilling people's movements. A new study from Princeton University shows internet-connected TVs, which allow people to stream Netflix and Hulu, are loaded with data-hungry trackers.
"If you use a device such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV, there are numerous companies that can build up a fairly comprehensive picture of what you're watching," Arvind Narayanan, associate professor of computer science at Princeton, wrote in an email to The Verge. "There's very little oversight or awareness of their practices, including where that data is being sold."
Of course, data is part of the reason TVs have gotten so cheap. Today, Roku's sell for less than $200, subsidized in part by targeted advertising. Technically, people agree to have their data sold when they set up their devices. But many aren't aware it's even happening.
That's true for other smart home technology, too. In a different study, researchers at Northeastern University looked at 81 smart home devices and found that some, including Amazon's Ring doorbell and Alexa, and the Zmodo doorbell, monitor when a user talks or moves, even when they're not using the device. "The app used to set up the [Ring] device does not warn the user that the doorbell performs such recording in real time, the doorbell offers no indication that recording is occurring, and the only disclosure is in fine print as part of the privacy policy," the paper says.
To understand how much surveillance is taking place on smart TVs, Narayanan and his co-author Hooman Mohajeri Moghaddam built a bot that automatically installed thousands of channels on their Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. It then mimicked human behavior by browsing and watching videos. As soon as it ran into an ad, it would track what data was being collected behind the scenes.
Some of the information, like device type, city, and state, is hardly unique to one user. But other data, like the device serial number, Wi-Fi network, and advertising ID, could be used to pinpoint an individual. "This gives them a more complete picture of who you are," said Moghaddam. He noted that some channels even sent unencrypted email addresses and video titles to the trackers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @01:51AM (11 children)
Nobody watches tv unless you are 60+.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @01:56AM (2 children)
Those are the same people who answer polls. There is zero chance you would ever get me to answer a poll.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @02:09AM (1 child)
Are you:
1. Never going to answer a poll
2. Highly unlikely to answer a poll
3. Somewhat unlikely to answer a poll
4. Somewhat likely to answer a poll
5. Highly likely to answer a poll
6. Mad that you read this post
?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @02:10AM
Submit as a Soylent Poll immediately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @02:04AM (5 children)
Smart TVs have YouTube and other streaming apps, in addition to traditional channels for old people. A TV these days is basically a wall sized Android device.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @02:07AM (4 children)
And lots of people own them. I figured out they are data gathering machines 10 years ago. When I learned my TV from 2009 was sending every click back to homebase. *creepy* ass fucks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @02:12AM (1 child)
Exactly why I don't own a TV and pirate everything through a VPN instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @02:22AM
Exactly why I yanked it from the network and still enjoy my 60 inch TV and spine melting stereo system.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 15, @02:22AM
Use a Kodi/LibreELEC box. Problem solved. Add a VPN if noided.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday October 15, @02:40AM
I wonder if it sends back to them how many times I respond to obnoxious ads by going channel surfing or just abandoning the whole thing.
Give station ad pricers some metrics on what it really costs to run that ultra boring 5 minute face powder ad in terms of abandoned connections.
But then, I have no intentions of ever buying a smart TV. I hardly ever watch my old one. It's like trying to eat an old carp. Bony and very time consuming.
Squeezing in yet more station and sponsor stuff just pushes the already too low benefit to reward ratio even lower.
Television air time isn't worth much if the station owners have few viewers.
So, I am here, posting, instead of watching TV.
Pleasing the customer is a deep subject, I know, not in the scope of the business training I have seen lately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @02:14AM (1 child)
Let me help you out here....
If you use a device such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Do you somehow think that is limited to only devices that plug into a TV?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @02:28AM
Amazon Fire Stick plugged into an Amazon Fire TV. Yo dawg.