from the if-the-gains-outweigh-the-penalty-it-becomes-business-as-usual dept.
Facebook vastly exaggerated the number of viewers it had on its video platform in order to lure producers away from competing platforms like YouTube. Facebook's exaggerations were off by 150% to 900% from the actual figures, and apparently knew it at the time. Facebook is proposing a settlement of a meager $40 million to avoid facing larger penalties. Fines or not, these exaggerations — or more precisely, lies — contributed to crippling or eliminating several video-oriented areas of activity.
According to a brief in support of the settlement, Facebook would pay $40 million to resolve claims. Much of that would go to those who purchased ad time in videos, though $12 million — or 30 percent of the settlement fund — is earmarked for plaintiffs' attorneys.
The suit accused Facebook of acknowledging miscalculations in metrics upon press reports, but still not taking responsibility for the breadth of the problem. "The average viewership metrics were not inflated by only 60%-80%; they were inflated by some 150 to 900%," stated an amended complaint.
Earlier on SN:
Facebook Discloses Additional Advertising Metric Miscalculations (2016)
Related Stories
Facebook Inc. said it has uncovered several more flawed measurements related to how consumers interact with content, raising more questions about the metrics marketers lean on to decide whether to buy ads on the social media network.
The company publicly disclosed on Wednesday that a comprehensive internal metrics audit found that discrepancies, or "bugs," led to the undercounting or overcounting of four measurements, including the weekly and monthly reach of marketers' posts, the number of full video views and time spent with publishers' Instant Articles.
None of the metrics in question affect Facebook's billing, said Mark Rabkin, vice president of Facebook's core ads team.
[...] As part of its effort to assuage advertiser concerns about the soundness of its metrics, Facebook will provide viewability data from third-party metrics companies such as Moat and Integral Ad Science for display ad campaigns. Previously, this data was limited to video campaigns.
"We are doubling down on our efforts at third-party verification," said Carolyn Everson, Facebook's vice president of global marketing solutions.
Are Soylentils gratified that Facebook continues to be highly responsive to its customers? Is there a Facebook ad buy in your future? Or just an additional face-palm? Regardless of the issues, the product does seem to be selling like hotcakes.