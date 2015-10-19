Cars that are four years old are suddenly bricking because of a code-related quirk that's burning out flash drives. Tesla does not support right to repair and has actively fought it and is not beholden to the same rules as every other auto manufacturer.
The issue is with a flash storage chip called the eMMC that is embedded on a board called the MCU1. According to experts who have studied the problem, Teslas are writing vehicle logs to this flash storage chip so much that it eventually goes bad. The issue has been known in the Tesla community since at least May, when Tesla repair YouTuber Rich Benoit spoke to another Tesla repair professional named Phil Sadow about it in a video.
"Tesla's got a problem. They create so many logs in the car, they write to [the chip] so fast that it basically burns them out. They have a finite amount of writes," Sadow said in the video. "When this burns out, you wake up to a black screen [in the car's center console.] There's nothing there. No climate control. You can generally drive the car, but it won't charge."
Guessing that the flash memory isn't on an SD card or USB stick. If it was, this would be a non-problem.
Oh well, I guess Elon does have some bean counters after all.
>Tesla does not support right to repair
- citizen
- what
- need money for electric car
- why
- for the environment
- well what about taking the two tonne suv out of the narrow european city streets where they make no sense whatsoever?
- electric car
- all right
- here is your new car
- cool, but it stopped working, maybe that 35 eur worth of ssd is kaputt, do you have an image so i can...
- you cannot