The Reflections in a Pop Star's Eyes Told a Selfie Stalker Exactly How to Find Her

In September, a Japanese man was arrested for reportedly stalking a pop star and attacking and groping her at her home, according to Japanese news organization NHK. Allegedly, this man found the woman's home by studying photos she posted on social media, observing a train station reflected in her eyes, finding that train station using Google Street View, waiting for her at the train station, and following her home.

The man also apparently learned more about where the woman lived by studying videos she posted from inside her apartment, observing her curtains and how light came through her windows.

You may not be a pop star, but it's still a cautionary tale about how tiny details in your smartphone photos could be used to figure out one of your most private pieces of information — where you live. So maybe avoid sharing photos taken right nearby your home, or on routes you frequent. You might also go to your settings and turn off automatic geotagging of your photos, so that GPS coordinates aren't included in the metadata of every single photo you take.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday October 16, @02:25AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday October 16, @02:25AM (#907689)

    I go straight to the fridge, because they look exactly like the dim 15W bulb in it.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @02:53AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @02:53AM (#907703)

    but it's still a cautionary tale about how tiny details in your smartphone photos could be used to figure out one of your most private pieces of information

    a train station reflected in her eyes

    Risk assessment seems to be seriously lacking in modern America (and maybe some other places). This article is trying to cash in on Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt. I'm sure they welcome the Soylvertisement.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 16, @02:59AM

      by c0lo (156) on Wednesday October 16, @02:59AM (#907707)

      This article is trying to cash in on Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt.

      Ummm... and exactly how this cashing is actually happening?

