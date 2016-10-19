Stories
How Fake News Spreads Like a Real Virus

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

How fake news spreads like a real virus

When it comes to real fake news, the kind of disinformation that Russia deployed during the 2016 elections, "going viral" isn't just a metaphor.

Using the tools for modeling the spread of infectious disease, cyber-risk researchers at Stanford Engineering are analyzing the spread of fake news much as if it were a strain of Ebola. "We want to find the most effective way to cut the transmission chains, correct the information if possible and educate the most vulnerable targets," says Elisabeth Paté-Cornell, a professor of management science and engineering. She has long specialized in risk analysis and cybersecurity and is overseeing the research in collaboration with Travis I. Trammell, a doctoral candidate at Stanford. Here are some of the key learnings:

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @03:43AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @03:43AM (#907711)

    Stand by your ally, stand by the Kurds who fought the crazy death cult IS/daesh.

    Work it out with Erdogan. EU loser don't got no leverage with him/Turkey. America does.

    Let's do the right thing. If America can't do the right thing, who can? Russia? China? India? EU?

    • (Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @03:57AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @03:57AM (#907714)

      Re-Elect that M.F.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @04:20AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @04:20AM (#907718)

    1. Become an authoritarian hellhole.
    2. Require that the internet be validated by the Ministry of Information.
    3. Only allow truth to be transmitted, as validated by panel of interlocking experts, think tanks and independent NGOs[1].

    [1] You are poster #42158273, currently serving #2134, please wait patiently and have a nice day.

    Paté-Cornell and Trammell say that, much like ordinary crime, disinformation will never disappear. But by learning how it is propagated through social media, the researchers say it's possible to fight back. Social media platforms could become much quicker at spotting suspect content. They could then attach warnings—a form of inoculation—or they could quarantine more of it.
    Until the butterfly war runs its course again.

  • (Score: 2) by shortscreen on Wednesday October 16, @04:47AM

    by shortscreen (2252) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 16, @04:47AM (#907721) Journal

    When it comes to real fake news, the kind of disinformation that Russia deployed during the 2016 elections, "going viral" isn't just a metaphor.

    Is this real fake news or fake real news? And did it, like, literally go viral!?

