Fire blankets can protect buildings from wildfires: Existing blanket technology can protect an isolated building from a short wildfire attack, but technological advancements are needed for severe situations
Wrapping a building in a fire-protective blanket is a viable way of protecting it against wildfires, finds the first study to scientifically assesses this method of defense.
By rigorously testing different fabric materials in the laboratory and using them to shield structures that were exposed to fires of increasing magnitude, this research, published in Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering, confirms that existing blanket technology can protect structures from a short wildfire attack. For successful deployment against severe fires and in areas of high housing density, technological advancement of blanket materials and deployment methods, as well as multi-structure protection strategies, are needed.
"The whole-house fire blanket is a viable method of protection against fires at the wildland-urban interface," says lead study author Fumiaki Takahashi, a Professor at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, who teamed up with the NASA Glenn Research Center, U.S. Forest Service, New Jersey Forest Fire Service, and Cuyahoga Community College for this study.
He continues, "Current technology can protect an isolated structure against a relatively short wildfire attack and further technological developments are likely to enable this method to be applied to severe situations."
[...] "The fire exposure tests determined how well the fire blankets protected various wooden structures, from a birdhouse in a burning room to a full-size shed in a real forest fire. We tested four types of fabric materials: aramid, fiberglass, amorphous silica, and pre-oxidized carbon, each with and without an aluminum surface. In addition, we conducted laboratory experiments under controlled heat exposure and measured the heat-insulation capabilities of these materials against direct flame contact or radiation heat."
The laboratory and real-fire assessments demonstrate that fire blankets could protect structures from a short exposure to a wildfire, but also highlight the technical limitations of their existing form. Further technological advancements are needed in the areas of material composition, deployment methods and multi-structure protection strategies.
[...] [Takahashi] concludes by suggesting communities potentially affected by wildfires work together to turn the concept of whole-building fire blankets into a reality.
"Fire blanket protection will be significant to those living and fighting fires at the Wildland-Urban Interface and presents entrepreneurs and investors with business opportunities. The implication of the present findings is that the technical community, the general public, and the fire service must work together to take a step-by-step approach toward the successful application of this technology."
Fumiaki Takahashi. Whole-House Fire Blanket Protection From Wildland-Urban Interface Fires. Front. Mech. Eng., 2019 DOI: 10.3389/fmech.2019.00060
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Wednesday October 16, @01:23PM (1 child)
Interesting and hopeful stuff. Would love to know more:
What does it cost?
How much does it weigh?
How long would it take the typical homeowner to deploy one?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @01:34PM
I live in the forest of Colorado, and frankly, if the forest around my home is going to burn, I want the house to go with it.
With few exceptions, there is enough time to evacuate with the important stuff, the rest is replaceable.
Rebuild somewhere else with the insurance money.
It's not that a burn area can't be pretty, they certainly are in a stark sort of way - it's just not what I love about living here.
(Score: 2) by etherscythe on Wednesday October 16, @02:02PM
...we could build houses that do not burn [monolithic.org].
No, that's not a joke, although I sometimes laugh in astonishment that we still build so extensively with wood. There are technologies, now some 30+ years old, where your home can be built virtually impervious to most natural disasters. They don't have to look terrible, they don't cost more than other construction methods overall, and they can use locally sourced materials to remain ecologically friendly (even in Florida [pnj.com]). They're not easy to do because insurance companies can't yet wrap their rectangular little minds around them, and builders are less familiar with the techniques, but they're totally viable and in many cases vastly cheaper to operate on an energy expenditure basis.
