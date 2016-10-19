Preparations for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the hike in the country's consumption tax from 8 to 10 per cent – which kicked in on 1 October – also kept the sales dial swinging upwards. Shipments in the region went up 63 per cent to 4.5 million.

Over in the US, sales were up 3 per cent on a busy back-to-school period and PC vendors loading up the channel before tariff-happy US President Trump imposes yet another trade duty on Chinese imports. The additional 10 per cent levy due in December covers $300m worth of goods. Canalys estimated this would equate to a $37bn tariff on notebooks and tablets.

Shipments in EMEA were up just 2 per cent, and "uncertainty over Brexit and its outcome restrained demand", said the analyst. There was some apprehension among businesses about investing for the long term, it added.

[...] Lenovo was up 7.2 per cent to 17.3 million units; HP was up 8.5 per cent to 16.7 million; and Dell was up 5.2 per cent to a little more than 12 million. Apple was fourth with 5.376 million shipments and Acer was barely up, 0.8 per cent, to 4.9 million PCs.

"The PC market high is refreshing," said Rushabh Doshi, research director at Canalys. "However, there is a limit to how quickly leading vendors can ramp production."

He added: "Intel remains a bottleneck, with pressure on its 14nm CPU supply not likely to see improvement until Q1 2020."