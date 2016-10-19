Stories
SEC Blocks Telegram’s $1.7 Billion Planned Token Sale

posted by janrinok on Wednesday October 16, @03:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the not-looking-good dept.
Cryptocurrency's bad day continues as the SEC blocks Telegram's $1.7 billion planned token sale – TechCrunch

Cryptocurrency’s bad news day continues to get worse as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said it has filed an emergency action and received a restraining order for the $1.7 billion planned token offering of Telegram’s blockchain.

The move from the SEC follows the continued dissolution of the corporate alliance that was supporting Facebook’s planned Libra cryptocurrency.

Telegram’s ambitious founder Pavel Durov was hoping to launch the Telegram Open Network as a payment option that would exist apart from the global regulatory system in much the same way that Libra would have done, according to initial TechCrunch reporting.

While the Telegram offering had been in the works since January 2018, it had run into problems by the middle of last year and the future of the protocol was already in jeopardy.

[...] "Our emergency action today is intended to prevent Telegram from flooding the U.S. markets with digital tokens that we allege were unlawfully sold," said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, in a statement. "We allege that the defendants have failed to provide investors with information regarding Grams and Telegram's business operations, financial condition, risk factors, and management that the securities laws require."

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @04:27PM (#907923)

    Only 100 years ago you could legally walk down the street with a backpack full of dynamite, a machine gun in one hand, and a pound of cyanide in the other. Today, you can't even buy/sell random corporate shitcoins.

