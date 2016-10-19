from the this-is-not-trolling-this-is-extortion dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4408
YouTube gets alleged copyright troll to agree to stop trolling YouTubers
Alleged copyright troll Christopher Brady will no longer be able to issue false DMCA takedowns to other YouTubers, according to a lawsuit settlement filed today.
Under the new agreement, Brady is banned from "submitting any notices of alleged copyright infringement to YouTube that misrepresent that material hosted on the YouTube service is infringing copyrights held or claimed to be held by Brady or anyone Brady claims to represent." Brady agreed to pay $25,000 in damages as part of the settlement. He is also prohibited from "misrepresenting or masking their identities" when using Google products, including YouTube.
"This settlement highlights the very real consequences for those that misuse our copyright system. We'll continue our work to prevent abuse of our systems," a YouTube spokesperson told The Verge.
YouTube first sued Brady in August after learning that he targeted a couple of Minecraft and gaming creators — "Kenzo" and "ObbyRaidz" — by using false copyright claim takedowns. The company removed the videos, as the company is required to do when a claim is submitted. YouTube only pursued legal action after it was informed that Brady was allegedly using copyright strikes as a way to pressure creators into paying a lump sum of cash. Brady would allegedly strike two videos on a channel and then demand cash; three strikes on a channel result in it being terminated.
What a piece of garbage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @09:55PM (1 child)
Why no criminal case?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 16, @11:14PM
Yes, there is perjury in those false claims. If there are no chagres, it would prove that the DMCA wasn't really designed to serve its publicly stated purpose
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 16, @10:02PM (2 children)
One of my kids has discovered how to "make videos" with his tablet, so he's cheerfully making awful low quality mashups of his favorite PBS shows interspersed with pictures he has drawn and some mostly unintelligible injected dialog - pretty average YouTube fare, from what I've seen.
Unfortunately, he also doesn't care that they're getting copyright blocked in the US by PBS and he keeps naming them things like "Jojo meets Bob the Builder, Episode 8 Season 5." and within 24 hours or so, they're claimed by PBS and blocked - we're up to something like 60 claims so far, but they also come with a "this isn't going to terminate your channel" message on them, so far....
I tried disputing one of them, claiming - correctly - that it's fair use as a mashup, which got me a "manual review" by PBS which reiterated their claim. Deep in the realm of: we just don't care where this goes - it's not like we make money off our YouTube ads anyway. Unlike the parents who produce their kids' videos for them and make serious bank from the ads....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @10:23PM
I think it is cool that PBS is wasting money on your kid.
It strikes me as similar to self-important brand managers running loose at a company, going out and buying everything.xxx they can think of, supposedly to "protect the brand".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @10:59PM
Copyright strikes and copyright claims are different. A claim gives the "owner" (who may or may not actually be the owner) of the content all the monetization rights for the video, but this doesn't affect your account standing and (AFAIK) you still get the ranking credit if the video does well. A strike on the other hand is what counts against you. Unfortunately, it's pretty much up to the whim of the claimant which one it is.
Since Youtube has essentially no procedure for preventing claims and strikes by basically anyone, and the only recourse is to talk the claimant into releasing the claim/strike (and they are not obligated to do so, or even talk to you), the only realistic solution to the problem is not to publish videos on Youtube.
The fact that this guy was even able to do as much as he did is because of Youtube's broken, abuse-prone, the creator is always wrong, shoot-first-and-ask-questions-never copyright policies. So no, it's not good that he was stopped. It's bad that Youtube created him in the first place. (As for why no criminal case, it's because he didn't break any laws - the Youtube copyright system is a totally private system which is designed primarily to keep DMCA claims away from Google, and abuse of it doesn't violate any laws).
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @10:19PM (1 child)
What, this guy or the general concept of a "youtube economy"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @10:46PM
The world we are living in, maybe?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @10:27PM (1 child)
to extort money from random folks.
Business as usual. Nothing new here.
No film at 11.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @11:01PM
That violates my copyright!
It's deplatforming too!
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday October 16, @10:36PM
The channel Legal Eagle did a take on this before the settlement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_eTxLRdPjM [youtube.com]
The interesting point I took away from the lawsuit is that YouTube took the initiative to sue this guy. The content platform rarely takes notice to things like this and just funnel the DCMA requests to relevant people.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 16, @10:36PM
The MAFIAA finds another shell to file their complaints, and nothing changes.
Seriously, if this guy doesn't face fail time or massive fines, then who the hell cares?
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.