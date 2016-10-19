from the can-you-walk-like-an-Egyptian? dept.
NASA's new Artemis spacesuits make it easier for astronauts of all sizes to move on the Moon – TechCrunch
NASA revealed new spacesuits, specifically created for the Artemis generation of missions, which aim to get the first American woman and the next American man to the surface of the Moon by 2024. The new design’s toppling feature is greater mobility and flexibility, in basically every respect. NASA unveiled both a full suit designed for use in extra-vehicular activities on the surface of the Moon, and a flight suit for use while in transit to lunar orbit.
Guided by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the agency first demonstrated the suit that astronauts will use on the surface of the Moon (and, with modifications, eventually on Mars). It’s called the “xEMU” variant, and it looks a lot like what you might think of when you imagine “space suit” in your mind. But it’s quite different in many respects from what astronauts used to visit the surface of the Moon during the Apollo program.
It allows you to actually moonwalk, for instance: The original suit used for Moon-based activities actually only offered enough range of motion for Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to be able to essentially “bunny hop” on the lunar surface, in Bridenstine’s own words. This new design allows them to move around much more dynamically, including actually walking, and offers plenty of range of motion for their arms. Combined with new gloves that actually allow astronauts to freely move their fingers, they can do things like pick up rocks off the lunar surface with relative ease.
The new spacesuit design is also designed to work with virtually everyone who could want to become an astronaut, with inclusive sizing that can accommodate anyone from the “first percentile female to the 99th percentile male,” according to Kristine Davis, an Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA and the person who demonstrated the xEMU variant of the suit onstage at the event on Tuesday.
“We want every person who dreams of going into space to be able to say to themselves, that yes, they have that opportunity,” Bridenstine added, regarding the suit’s inclusive design.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 16, @11:36PM (6 children)
That word permeates our society.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday October 16, @11:56PM (3 children)
Don't worry, that means you're included too. Unless you're actually so fat that you're over the 99th percentile for male weight. I suspect you're not, or at least, not for any reason that letting out all that hot air with a few well-placed pinpricks couldn't fix :)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 17, @12:04AM (2 children)
Gratuitous sniping, today?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday October 17, @12:24AM (1 child)
Oh no, I'm more honorable than that. I'd let the air out of you face to face with a hatpin or something, rather than a blowgun :)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 17, @12:40AM
*rolleyes*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @12:11AM (1 child)
NASA must have been overtaken by the SJWs. NASA’s New Artemis Spacesuits... just call them what they are...
NASA’s new fatsuits.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @12:15AM
There. FTFY.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 16, @11:36PM
Not sure how they'll fit the mobility scooter into the spaceship, but it's nice to seen them being inclusive of typical 320 pound Americans.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 17, @12:17AM
You don't want fatsos in space. Arguably, you don't even want males on long duration missions [smithsonianmag.com]. You might want to consider sending midgets/dwarves. Better yet, send robots.
