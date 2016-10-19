Stories
Google Senior Vice President of Devices and Services Would Disclose "Smart Speakers" to Guests

posted by martyb on Thursday October 17, @02:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the this-conversation-may-be-monitored-or-recorded dept.
takyon writes:

Google chief: I'd disclose smart speakers before guests enter my home

It's an admission that appears to have caught Google's devices chief by surprise. After being challenged as to whether homeowners should tell guests smart devices - such as a Google Nest speaker or Amazon Echo display - are in use before they enter the building, he concludes that the answer is indeed yes.

"Gosh, I haven't thought about this before in quite this way," Rick Osterloh begins. "It's quite important for all these technologies to think about all users... we have to consider all stakeholders that might be in proximity."

And then he commits. "Does the owner of a home need to disclose to a guest? I would and do when someone enters into my home, and it's probably something that the products themselves should try to indicate."

Considering all the stakeholders seems potentially exhausting.

Original Submission


