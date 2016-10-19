from the a-PDP-8-had-fewer-core-bits-of-memory-than-this-has-core-processors dept.
The UK's most powerful (publicly known) supercomputer will use only AMD's Epyc CPUs (no GPUs or other accelerators):
Cray has landed a £79m deal to construct Blighty's 28-petaFLOPS Archer2 supercomputer, which will use second-generation AMD Epyc processors.
The contract was confirmed on Monday in an email from the British government's UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) organization to boffins.
The 750,000-ish-core supercomputer is significantly more powerful than its predecessor, the 2.6-petaFLOPS Cray XC30 Archer, which has 118,000 CPU cores inside racks of Intel Xeon E5 v2 processors. The UK's most powerful publicly known super, the 2.7-petaFLOPS 50,000-core Dell-EMC-Intel Cumulus, meanwhile, lives at the University of Cambridge.
The system includes "5,848 compute nodes, each with dual AMD Rome 64 core CPUs at 2.2GHz, for 748,544 cores in total and 1.57 PBytes of total system memory".
An older article explains the choice of a homogeneous, CPU-only system.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 17, @04:26AM (2 children)
They'll be able to tally the Scotland independence votes in no time.
If only they'll manage to bring it up soon enough, otherwise the UKians may not have enough money to pay for it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 17, @04:29AM (1 child)
How many exaflops to create an immersive VR simulation of pre/non-Brexit UK?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 17, @04:35AM
I reckon a lot more than the £79m quoted value of this project.
Plus, the cost will be ongoing and raising with the amount of discrepancy between the cold (and foggy) reality and the virtual world.