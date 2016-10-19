Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

UK's 28 Petaflops Archer2 Supercomputer Will Use AMD Epyc CPUs

posted by martyb on Thursday October 17, @04:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the a-PDP-8-had-fewer-core-bits-of-memory-than-this-has-core-processors dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

The UK's most powerful (publicly known) supercomputer will use only AMD's Epyc CPUs (no GPUs or other accelerators):

Cray has landed a £79m deal to construct Blighty's 28-petaFLOPS Archer2 supercomputer, which will use second-generation AMD Epyc processors.

The contract was confirmed on Monday in an email from the British government's UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) organization to boffins.

The 750,000-ish-core supercomputer is significantly more powerful than its predecessor, the 2.6-petaFLOPS Cray XC30 Archer, which has 118,000 CPU cores inside racks of Intel Xeon E5 v2 processors. The UK's most powerful publicly known super, the 2.7-petaFLOPS 50,000-core Dell-EMC-Intel Cumulus, meanwhile, lives at the University of Cambridge.

The system includes "5,848 compute nodes, each with dual AMD Rome 64 core CPUs at 2.2GHz, for 748,544 cores in total and 1.57 PBytes of total system memory".

An older article explains the choice of a homogeneous, CPU-only system.

Original Submission


«  Google Senior Vice President of Devices and Services Would Disclose "Smart Speakers" to Guests
UK's 28 Petaflops Archer2 Supercomputer Will Use AMD Epyc CPUs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 17, @04:26AM (2 children)

    by c0lo (156) on Thursday October 17, @04:26AM (#908168)

    They'll be able to tally the Scotland independence votes in no time.
    If only they'll manage to bring it up soon enough, otherwise the UKians may not have enough money to pay for it.

(1)