Amazon has turned off its final Oracle database, completing a migration effort that has involved "more than 100 teams" in the consumer biz.

Amazon's cloudy unit, AWS, regularly takes a pop at enterprise database vendors while promoting its own Relational Database Service (RDS), which offers Aurora (MySQL and PostgreSQL compatible), PostgreSQL, MySQL and MariaDB, as well as Oracle and SQL Server.

At the 2018 Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Andy Jassy said: "The world of... the old-guard commercial-grade databases has been a miserable world for the last couple of decades for most enterprises... Databases like Oracle and SQL Server are expensive, high lock-in and proprietary."

What he did not say is that one of the victims of what he called "abusive and constraining relationships" with other database vendors was Amazon itself, which used Oracle in its retail operation for services including Alexa, Prime video, Kindle and Amazon Music, as well as for fulfilment, payments, ordering and advertising.

This is (mostly) no longer the case. AWS evangelist Jeff Barr reports that "75 petabytes of internal data stored in nearly 7,500 Oracle databases" were migrated to AWS database services.