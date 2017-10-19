from the colour-me-surprised dept.
Amazon Prime Video is confusing its customers with bait-and-switch tactics, survey shows
Maybe you know the feeling. You’re scrolling around on Amazon Prime Video, minding your own business, and you stumble upon the perfect Saturday night movie. But when you go to click on it, you realize—wait a tick—it’s only available to rent or buy.
In other words, Amazon is asking you, the person who already pays for a Prime Video membership, to pay even more money to watch a sappy romantic comedy (no judgment) that you never would have actively sought out.
Well, if you’ve ever experienced that bait-and-switch sensation, you have plenty of company. In fact, almost 30% of the most popular titles on Amazon Prime Video aren’t actually included in a Prime Video membership, according to a new report from analyst firm MoffettNathanson.
The firm, with help from third-party market researchers, looked at polling data from almost 19,000 streaming TV viewers to determine which shows and movies were the most popular on Amazon’s popular streaming platform. The top show, not surprisingly, was the Emmy-winning Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with just over 10% of respondents citing it as their favorite. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was No. 2, followed by The Boys. About 5% of respondents cited movies, The Office, or Friends as their favorite title on Amazon.
"To clarify, most of the 'not on service' shows are available for purchase on Amazon, but are not included with a Prime Video membership," the analysts wrote. "So, consumers are confusing the streaming service for the Amazon video store."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 17, @10:29AM
Currently, TFS ends in
Twice only?!?
I see your apropos to the Matrix and raise you Lewis Carroll's "The hunting of the snark", more precisely the
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday October 17, @10:51AM
The significant other thought Prime Video came free with Amazon Prime. Yet somehow we were being charged $9.71 per month for prime Video, despite having Amazon Prime. The annual fee for membership in Amazon Prime is totally separate. I found this out when looking through the credit card bill. And, I canceled Prime Video.
I don't know which way the lie went. Does Prime Video come with Amazon Prime, but somehow some mistake was made and we were being charged separately for Prime Video anyway? Or does Prime Video not come with Amazon Prime, in which case it seems the name is deliberately confusing.
And yes, "Prime" Video does not include their entire video collection, far from it.
(Score: 2) by SemperOSS on Thursday October 17, @10:59AM
It is irritating when you browse through the catalogue of titles and see something you want to watch, only to find out is not included, which can only be found out by clicking on it.
The irritation could be minimised in three ways: 1) Have a way to select whether you want to see inclusive films/series only, payable only, or both; 2) Mark each payable film/series/episode with a discrete (but clearly visible still) £/$ sign to indicate it costs; 3) Have distinct sections for included stuff and for payable stuff.
Or better yet, make all the available content free like Netflix! (And yes, I know that Prime Video is really a conflation of the included, Netflix-like stuff and the Amazon store, bringing me back to the arguments above.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @11:25AM
They advertise millions of books on Kindle Unlimited for $10 per month but when you actually look at the content 99.9% of it is self-published Harlequin romances, enthralling nonfiction like "List of Harry Potter Movies and Order to Watch them in" and compelling series like "Oscilloscope Sales in Brazil", "Oscilloscope Sales in Dubai", "Oscilloscope Sales in Uzbekistan", etc.