In 2019, multiple open source companies changed course
Free and open source software enables the world as we know it in 2019. From Web servers to kiosks to the big data algorithms mining your Facebook feed, nearly every computer system you interact with runs, at least in part, on free software. And in the larger tech industry, free software has given rise to a galaxy of startups and enabled the largest software acquisition in the history of the world.
Free software is a gift, a gift that made the world as we know it possible. And from the start, it seemed like an astounding gift to give. So astounding in fact that it initially made businesses unaccustomed to this kind of generosity uncomfortable. These companies weren't unwilling to use free software, it was simply too radical and by extension too political. It had to be renamed: "open source."
Once that happened, open source software took over the world.
Recently, though, there's been a disturbance in the open source force. Within the last year, companies like Redis Labs, MongoDB, and Confluent all changed their software licenses, moving away from open source licenses to more restrictive terms that limit what can be done with the software, making it no longer open source software.
The problem, argue Redis Labs, MongoDB and others, is a more modern tech trend: hosted software services. Also known as, "the cloud." Also known as Amazon AWS.
Amazon, for its part, came out swinging, releasing its own version of the code behind Elastic Search this spring in response to licensing changes at Elastic (the company behind Elastic Search). And besides a new trademark dispute over Amazon's naming convention, Elastic has a very different response from that of MongoDB and Redis—it hasn't said a word in protest.
MongoDB the company is built around the open source "NoSQL" database of the same name. MongoDB's database is useful for storing unstructured data, for example images, which it can handle just as well as it handles more traditional data types. Data is stored in JSON-like documents rather than the columns and rows of a relational database. Since there's no structured tables there's no "structured query language" for working with the data, hence the term "NoSQL."
MongoDB is not the only NoSQL database out there, but it's one of the most widely used. According to industry aggregator, DB Engines, MongoDB is the fifth most popular database, with everyone from Google to Code Academy to Foursquare using MongoDB.
MongoDB is also leading the charge to create a new kind of open source license, which CTO Eliot Horowitz believes is necessary to protect open source software businesses as computing moves into the new world of the cloud.
The cloud, argue Horowitz and others, requires the open source community to re-think and possibly update open source licenses to "deal with new challenges in a new environment." The challenges are, essentially, AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, which are all capable of taking open source software, wrapping it up as a service, and reselling it. The problem with AWS or Azure wrapping up MongoDB and offering it as part of a software as a service (SaaS) is that it then competes with MongoDB's own cloud-based SaaS—MongoDB Atlas. What's threatened then is not MongoDB's source code, but MongoDB's own SaaS derived from that source code, and that happens to be the company's chief source of revenue.
To combat the potential threat to its bottom line, MongoDB has moved from the Gnu Public License (GPL) to what it calls the Server Side Public License, or SSPL. The SSPL says, in essence, you can do anything you want with this software, except use it to build something that competes with MongoDB Atlas.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @01:27PM (2 children)
you don't make money off your software by giving it away for free.
How many times have other companies learned this over and over? People seem to have finally realized.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday October 17, @01:48PM
No, but you can reduce development cost by using open source solutions and placing your code as open source means that others may improve it at no cost to you. I gather from TFA that's what Mongo wanted to do - allow others to contribute enhancements so long as they were not directly competing with it in the marketplace.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday October 17, @01:53PM
This is a broken window(s) fallacy.
Free software makes people save money. Money saved is still money. Those guys pushing bad software until it's dominant and collecting license money lose money. Guys writing useful software with a FOSS infrastructure make money.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday October 17, @01:47PM (1 child)
The problem is that free software turned out to be superior for mainstream uses, and many niches. This caused the adoption of FOSS by those disinterested in freedom. This caused these guys to find wiggle room in the licenses to make money. Plus, hardware manufacturers had to cope with workstations that free software made essentially eternal so they found their own countermeasures.
Now you have software released with a free license that is not de facto free to modify and adapt, because somewhere it hits proprietary hardware bits, trusted bits, secure boot, and utter chaos in many projects infiltrated by people who have no love for stable, documented, environments.
Then there is systemd which would merit an analysis on its own.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 17, @02:02PM
Ummm... this describes pretty well a good chunk of open-source authors.
OSS coders who take care not to break the API spec from one minor release to the other are more like the exception than the rule and, by Jove, have you seen many coders loving to write docos?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday October 17, @02:02PM (1 child)
The challenges are, essentially, AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, which are all capable of taking open source software, wrapping it up as a service, and reselling it.
There is a GNU Affero license for that IIRC. But anyway in a just world there also should be a judge that says "oh wait, if you offer a cloud service you essentially lease your own computing/storage to the user, so you are still distributing a software stack, not geographically but logically. You can get paid for that, but, you must publish all modifications if required by the original licenses, morons".
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 17, @02:11PM
GPL Affero says "If you adjust the code so that you use the software as a service to the public, do release your adjustments too" (while GPL says "if you use it yourself for any purposes, but you don't distribute the binaries, you don't need to distribute the source").
Even Affero won't stop Amazon taking your code and competing with your services.
But then again... I doubt the OSS is about stopping competition when so much of it is created by cooperation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @02:08PM
Wholesale making GPLed stuff closed source, or some kind free-for-toy-use restrictive license, will be much easier with FSF comprehensively defanged.
Whatever drones remaining are likely too busy quaking in their boots at prospect of unpersoning, to raise their voices against anything the nice corporations choose to want.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday October 17, @02:14PM
The whole point of the GPL is to prevent vendor lock to the developer on certain hardware and compilers and to the customer on certain developers. MongoDB's first mistake was getting into the SaaS vendor lock game in the first place. They should have just approached the likes of Amazon and offer them corporate licensing deal where Amazon fronts some costs and they'll prioritize their tickets. This is how most of the linux eco-system operated for decades. But they got greedy and wanted to vendor lock customers into their service. So, naturally, someone with more money that could scale hardware costs better won. And that's really what it all comes down to: You can't win against hardware scale with software. Every corporate developer will tell you throwing hardware at a problem is almost always cheaper than optimizing. So why on earth would you compromise on your professional freedom as a developer and customer for the chance to compete against hardware with superior software?
There's no winning against scale. Only vendor lock mitigation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @02:23PM
does the programmer have a responsibility to see that this doesn't happen?
The GPL doesn't do this.
Recent history with Google suggests that there are programmers who have an expectation of socially responsible use of their code.
I will always regard Richard Stallman as a hero, and I hope that he recovers quickly from his recent bought of beaver blight. The legal defense of the GPL certainly warrants a Nobel prize. (easily more important than many other endeavors that have gotten it)
But there is a next level to what the GPL started. Which is a source code license that forms a lawful framework for a more peaceful society.
Software licensing is the path towards a completely new system of law. The GPL was the first stone in that path.