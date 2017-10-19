from the two-thumbs-up dept.
The issue was spotted by a British woman whose husband was able to unlock her phone with his thumbprint just by adding a cheap screen protector.
When the S10 was launched, in March, Samsung described the fingerprint authentication system as "revolutionary".
The scanner sends ultrasounds to detect 3D ridges of fingerprints in order to recognise users.
Samsung said it was "aware of the case of S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch".
[...] After buying a £2.70 gel screen protector on eBay, Lisa Neilson found her left thumbprint, which was not registered, could unlock the phone.
She then asked her husband to try and both his thumbs also unlocked it.
And when the screen protector was added to another relative's phone, the same thing happened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @09:08PM (1 child)
But did the try turning it off and on?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @09:48PM
Developer never thought about people putting $5 screen protectors on their phone so didn't test reader for that.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday October 17, @09:37PM
But the idea of using biometrics for security is so dumb, it is worth repeating.
At least, hopefully nobody is getting paied by Samdung for publicity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @10:13PM
So as soon as you get your daily patch update through the Android update system, you'll be protected again.