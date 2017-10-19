Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Smoke Signals: Study Shows Path Linking Nicotine Addiction to Increased Risk for Diabetes

posted by martyb on Friday October 18, @05:02AM   Printer-friendly
from the smoke-signals dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have discovered a circuit in rats that links cigarette smoking and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a study featured on the cover of the October 17 issue of Nature.

Diabetes is far more prevalent in smokers than non-smokers, but the reasons why have remained unknown until now. The researchers showed that consumption of nicotine is linked, through a brain circuit, to the activity of the pancreas. Nicotine use leads the pancreas to release less insulin, which raises the level of blood sugar; higher levels of blood sugar are associated with a higher risk of diabetes.

Specifically, the researchers found that a protein encoded by a diabetes-related gene called transcription factor 7 like 2 (Tcf7l2) mediates a signaling circuit that connects neurons in the brain activated by nicotine to blood-glucose regulation by the pancreas. The nicotine activates nicotine acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) proteins expressed on neurons in the medial habenula (a brain area that regulates aversive reactions to nicotine), leading to adverse responses to nicotine that limit both intake and the release of glucagon and insulin by the pancreas. This, in turn, raises the levels of blood sugar, and the raised levels of blood sugar create a feedback loop by inhibiting the nAChR-expressing neurons, blocking adverse responses to smoking and so helping to establish nicotine dependence. Tcf7l2 modulates the entire signaling circuit, thereby linking nicotine addiction with an increased risk of diabetes.

"Our findings are important because they describe a mechanism that controls the addictive properties of nicotine and, surprisingly, show that the same addiction-related brain circuits also contribute to smoking-related diseases previously thought to be related to the actions of tobacco outside the brain," says Paul J. Kenny, PhD, Ward-Coleman Professor and Chair of the Nash Family Department of Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and senior author of the paper. "These unexpected findings suggest that at least some of the disease-causing actions of nicotine arise in the brain by the very same circuits that control the addictive properties of the drug. This means that the addictive and disease-causing actions of tobacco may, in some cases, share the very same underlying mechanisms."

Journal Reference:
Alexander Duncan, Mary P. Heyer, et al. Habenular TCF7L2 links nicotine addiction to diabetes. Nature, 2019; 574 (7778): 372 DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1653-x

Original Submission


«  Does your Laptop Overheat? What do You do About It?
Smoke Signals: Study Shows Path Linking Nicotine Addiction to Increased Risk for Diabetes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 18, @05:20AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 18, @05:20AM (#908682)

    Nicotine spikes your blood sugar, it is addictive in the exact same way as carbs. They want you to cut down on nicotine so you eat more wheat and corn products.

    Sugar has only been considered food for like 200 years. In the middle ages you could eat all you want and still be considered fasting. It should be treated with the same suspicion as cocaine.

(1)