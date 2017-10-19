FreeBSD has some registers in the kernel that can be monitored, much as Linux offers via /proc, to see what the actual temperature is on a per-core basis. I wrote a script and ported it from version to version of FreeBSD to monitor that. I began using powerd(8). That seemed to fix the problem; but at the cost of throttling the CPU to about 75% of its rated capacity.

I'm kind of disappointed. You would think they would anticipate that in the design.

However, for several years I have noticed that the X61 overheats and shuts down when I push it too hard. Like, when I am building a new laptop, and running X, and multitasking, and compiling a kernel, and using the ports collection to build things from source, night and day, for three or four days. Somewhere in there it starts warming up and it just accumulates heat faster than it can get rid of the heat, until it shuts down.

I like the X61 because it has a physically small footprint. Also because I was able to pick up several of them at a good price, so that, with regular backups, my laptop, as well as the data upon it, are mirrored.

More recently I upgraded FreeBSD again, and switched window managers, as well. I am still using powerd(8), but the laptop has started overheating again.

I modified a script I use to monitor network connectivity and other performance attributes, to check the temperature, and to use espeak(1) to let me know when the laptop is overheating.

I'm getting woken up at 3 AM: "Dave, my CPU is overheating."

I'm getting into the habit of suspending the laptop when I go to sleep, just to keep from being woken up. Maybe that's not a bad idea; if I'm not actually DOING anything, suspending the machine shrinks my window of vulnerability by 8 hours, every day, and saves power, too.

But it rankles. I should be able to leave a machine up for an entire year without problems. Right?

And a laptop with four or eight cores that are running even FASTER cannot possibly be any cooler than my Thinkpad, today, not without more fans, and shorter battery life.

Windows doesn't seem to have this problem, even when gaming. Or does it? Maybe the only thing that's getting hot is the GPU - and, on gaming laptops, they've addressed that.

Should I give up on using FreeBSD for serious mobile computing and just build me an old-school deskside server? They never overheat and they are 'way easier to clean, you don't have to be a !@#$ Swiss watch repairman to replace the fan and it doesn't take a week to reassemble, either.

Or are there laptops out there that combine beefiness with robust cooling?

It would be nice to get an old MILSPEC laptop.

Suggestions?

I'm surely not the only person facing this quandary.