I run FreeBSD on a Thinkpad X61.
I like the X61 because it has a physically small footprint. Also because I was able to pick up several of them at a good price, so that, with regular backups, my laptop, as well as the data upon it, are mirrored.
However, for several years I have noticed that the X61 overheats and shuts down when I push it too hard. Like, when I am building a new laptop, and running X, and multitasking, and compiling a kernel, and using the ports collection to build things from source, night and day, for three or four days. Somewhere in there it starts warming up and it just accumulates heat faster than it can get rid of the heat, until it shuts down.
I'm kind of disappointed. You would think they would anticipate that in the design.
FreeBSD has some registers in the kernel that can be monitored, much as Linux offers via /proc, to see what the actual temperature is on a per-core basis. I wrote a script and ported it from version to version of FreeBSD to monitor that. I began using powerd(8). That seemed to fix the problem; but at the cost of throttling the CPU to about 75% of its rated capacity.
More recently I upgraded FreeBSD again, and switched window managers, as well. I am still using powerd(8), but the laptop has started overheating again.
I modified a script I use to monitor network connectivity and other performance attributes, to check the temperature, and to use espeak(1) to let me know when the laptop is overheating.
I'm getting woken up at 3 AM: "Dave, my CPU is overheating."
I'm getting into the habit of suspending the laptop when I go to sleep, just to keep from being woken up. Maybe that's not a bad idea; if I'm not actually DOING anything, suspending the machine shrinks my window of vulnerability by 8 hours, every day, and saves power, too.
But it rankles. I should be able to leave a machine up for an entire year without problems. Right?
And a laptop with four or eight cores that are running even FASTER cannot possibly be any cooler than my Thinkpad, today, not without more fans, and shorter battery life.
Windows doesn't seem to have this problem, even when gaming. Or does it? Maybe the only thing that's getting hot is the GPU - and, on gaming laptops, they've addressed that.
Should I give up on using FreeBSD for serious mobile computing and just build me an old-school deskside server? They never overheat and they are 'way easier to clean, you don't have to be a !@#$ Swiss watch repairman to replace the fan and it doesn't take a week to reassemble, either.
Or are there laptops out there that combine beefiness with robust cooling?
It would be nice to get an old MILSPEC laptop.
Suggestions?
I'm surely not the only person facing this quandary.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 18, @03:36AM
I'll bet the CPU heat sinks sprung a leak. Look for green copper oxide, or any metal flaking off the heat pipe near the fins.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Friday October 18, @03:38AM
Well the obvious question here is "what did the laptop start doing in the middle of the night?" Once you understand what's actually happening, you'll have a chance at fixing/preventing/mitigating the issue.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday October 18, @03:39AM
It's surprising how much dust can accumulate in blowers and on heat sinks. The last laptop I had developed an overheating problem that I resolved by taking it completely apart and thoroughly removing all dust from it. It made a lot more difference than it seemed like it would, and the thorough cleaning kept the overheating away for a few years. The externally visible intake actually didn't look that bad, but the heat sink by the duct outlet was terrible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 18, @03:47AM
Have you taken it apart and applied Artic Silver 5? A lot of the OEM stuff was pretty crappy and that's about a 14 year old laptop.
Also, laptops are NOT meant to be run 100% for any real length of time. Maybe you should be doing your compiling and cpu intensive stuff on a machine designed to be run 100% all the time.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 18, @04:03AM
Not necessarily true at all. Newer designs on smaller process nodes can have more cores, higher clocks, and less power consumption.
I'm assuming your 2007 Thinkpad X61 has an Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0GHz T7300. 35 Watt TDP, dual core, no boost clock. There are other options but that seems typical.
I have an A6-3400M laptop from 2011. It cost about $450 at the time. It's a 35 Watt TDP CPU, quad core, 1.4 GHz - 2.3 GHz.
I look on Slickdeals for AMD laptops, and find a bunch around $200 with AMD A9-9425, AMD A9-9420e, and AMD A9-9420. These are cheap Stoney Ridge (Excavator) parts from 2016. If you want to splurge, there's the Ryzen 3 3200U in laptops around $270-$300. You can find Intel's i3-8145U in laptops around $230-$350 (looks like the more expensive ones are 2-in-1 touchscreens).
How do these CPUs compare (using PassMark benchmark and clock/TDP stats)? Sorry for no table.
CPU / Year / Core + Clocks / PassMark Single-threaded (Multi-threaded) / TDP
Intel Core2 Duo T7300 / 2007 / 2 cores @ 2 GHz / 711 (1193) / 35W
Intel Core2 Duo T8100 / 2008 / 2 cores @ 2.1 GHz / 829 (1298) / 35W
AMD A6-3400M / 2011 / 4 cores @ 1.4 - 2.3 GHz / 539 (1888) / 35W
Intel Celeron N2830 / 2014 / 2 cores @ 2.16 - 2.41 GHz / 517 (966) / 7.5W (4.5W "scenario design power")
Intel Celeron N3350 / 2016 / 2 cores @ 1.1 - 2.4 GHz / 763 (1111) / 6W (4W "scenario design power")
AMD A9-9425 / 2016 / 2 cores @ 3.1 - 3.7 GHz / 1497 (2501) / 15W (10-25W config.)
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U / 2019 / 2 cores @ 2.6 - 3.5 GHz / 1687 (4775) / 15W (12-25W config.)
Intel Core i3-8145U / 2018 / 2 cores @ 2.1 - 3.9 GHz / 2178 (5550) / 15W (10-25W config.)
"Config." means the laptop manufacturer can configure it to run hotter or cooler. Broadly speaking, lower TDP will correlate to less heat and fan noise. Laptop CPUs under 10W may not even require a fan. To that end, I included a lower TDP Celeron I have, and a newer version.
The Intel Celeron N3350 uses a fraction of the power of the Intel Core 2 Duo T7300, allowing it to be used without a fan, but delivers around the same performance. Newer laptop CPUs have about 3-4 times the performance while at lower TDPs than 35W. This is despite being only dual-core (some have 4 threads). Newer laptop CPUs also tend to have better idle power consumption and other power related features. Also note that the Intel Core2 Duos listed don't have boost/turbo clock functionality. That alone may be a big culprit in causing them to run hot. Although if you are running them 24/7, maybe that doesn't matter.
While there has been a cratering of Moore's law, there have still been significant improvements in performance and energy efficiency in recent years. This is set to continue.
If the cheap crap out there is not interesting to you because of size or build quality (which has arguably improved over the years), you may be interested in this:
It's Alive!: 2007-Era ThinkPad X61 Reborn with Modern Parts [laptopmag.com]
I assume that's a lot more than you paid for your discount ThinkPads.
If FreeBSD is just shitty at handling the fan, well then that's a tragedy.
