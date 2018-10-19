Google is effectively phasing out its Daydream virtual reality (VR) platform: The company's latest flagship Pixel 4 flagship phone, which Google unveiled at a press event in New York Tuesday, won't support Google's Daydream mobile VR platform anymore, a spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

[...] "We saw a lot of potential in smartphone VR—being able to use the smartphone you carry with you everywhere to power an immersive on-the-go experience," Google's spokesperson explained. "But over time we noticed some clear limitations constraining smartphone VR from being a viable long-term solution. Most notably, asking people to put their phone in a headset and lose access to the apps they use throughout the day causes immense friction."

Google launched Daydream in 2016 as the company's answer to Samsung's Gear VR headset. It allowed consumers to access VR simply by putting their phone into the cloth-covered Daydream viewer. However, support for Daydream had always been limited to just a few phones, including Google's own Pixel phones. Without support from key industry players, usage remained low.