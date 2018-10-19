Stories
American Icons: ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.pri.org/stories/2019-10-17/american-icons-rocky-horror-picture-show

When it was released in 1975, the movie did so poorly that the New York run was canceled before it began. And then someone noticed that "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" had all the ingredients of a midnight movie — it was risqué, raucous and a little bit trippy. The film was installed as the late show at the Waverly Theater in Greenwich Village, and something unexpected happened: people started talking back to the movie, shooting water pistols and throwing toast, and even dressing up like the characters and shadowing their moves in front of the screen.

