Microsoft Starts Nagging Windows 7 Pro Users About End Of Support

posted by janrinok on Saturday October 19, @04:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the but-they-said-they-wouldn't dept.
Software

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Microsoft will soon begin nagging users running Windows 7 Professional to remind them that the operating system is soon to be shelved.

"We are now extending the notifications ... to Windows 7 Pro[fessional] devices to ensure our customers are aware of the end of support for Windows 7 and can take action to remain productive and secure," says an Oct. 15 update to a company blog post first published in March.

The original post confirmed that Microsoft would push notifications to Windows 7 systems in the months ahead - reprising a move it made in 2014 prior to Windows XP's retirement - but at the time, the company said nothing about limiting the on-screen alerts to Windows 7 Home Premium.

Like those earlier nags, the ones showing up on Windows 7 Professional PCs should include a way to reject future notifications and a button that leads users to more information.

[...]As late as July, the support document associated with KB4493132 claimed that the nag would "not install on devices running Professional and Enterprise editions of Windows 7 as well as Windows Server products" because the "update is not applicable for devices in managed organizations." The latest nag plan would seem to break that pledge.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 19, @04:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 19, @04:51AM (#909134)

    Microsoft Starts Nagging Windows 10 Users About...

