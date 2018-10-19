Stories
UN Official's Briefing on Torture of Assange Boycotted by US Media

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/10/18/melz-o18.html

As it was, footage aired by the Russian-funded RT outlet showed a grand total of four people in the audience, surrounded by rows of empty chairs. To date, the RT article, and an accompanying video, appears to be the only report on the briefing by any media outlet in the world.

[...] The press boycott is all the more striking given that even corporate publications have acknowledged that if Assange is extradited from Britain to the US, it will establish a precedent for journalists anywhere in the world to be hauled before US courts for the "crime" of publishing true and newsworthy information that the American government sought to conceal.

The New York Times and the Washington Post, moreover, have noted that the 17 Espionage Act charges that have been levelled against Assange by the Trump administration pose a direct threat to the US Constitution's press freedom protections, and could be used against other publications in the future—including their own.

