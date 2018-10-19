from the getting-desperate dept.
First off, sorry for the WaPo link. It was just too much to resist. Noscript is your friend... https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2019/10/17/appeal-young-catholics-vatican-unveils-erosary-an-electronic-way-pray/
Pope Francis has made waves as a modernizer of the Roman Catholic Church as he signals new openness to divorced worshipers and considers loosening celibacy requirements for priests.
This week, the Vatican turned heads with another nod to changing times: a wearable "Click to Pray eRosary" complete with a smartphone app, the religious organization's latest attempt to connect with young people.
Made of 10 dark beads and a "smart cross" to store data, the $110 rosary, which can be worn as a bracelet, syncs up with what Vatican News calls "the official prayer app of the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network."
After activating the device by making the sign of the cross, users can then choose to either pray a standard rosary, a contemplative one and different kinds of thematic rosaries that will be updated every year, Vatican News said. The smart rosary keeps track of the user's progress.
Hmmm. Ok. Also from the article:
"The Catholic Church is trying — and maybe its kind of late into the game — to reclaim a generation that is close to being lost because of all the polarization and scandals within Catholicism and the general secularization of culture," he told The Washington Post.
I don't think they understand that neither the eRosary nor the plastic Jesus on the dashboard of their car is going to help much.
[Updated with breaking news.--martyb] According to an exclusive story in The Register, Deus ex hackina: It took just 10 minutes to find data-divulging demons corrupting Pope's Click to Pray eRosary app:
“One of our researchers decided to check out the code, and in just 10 minutes found some glaring issues,” Andrew Mabbitt, founder of Fidus, told The Register on Friday. “It looks like someone’s taken a fitness band app and bodged it together with existing code that leaves any user account hackable.”
The Fidus egghead who found the flaw, Chris, explained there were two key issues. Firstly, when you install the Click to Pray app, you're asked to create an online account. This profile is protected by a four-digit PIN. Yes, just four digits to log into your profile from the Click to Pray app. This is trivial to brute-force because you are given unlimited retries, and there is no mechanism to slow the process.
Secondly, the application talks to its backend systems via API calls: sendPIN and resetPIN. Due to a vulnerability in the code, it was possible to send over a user's email address via this API and retrieve the corresponding account PIN in a readable format. That meant if someone submitted a stranger's email address, they could gain access to the corresponding Click to Pray profile, if one existed.
Fidus revealed more information here, on its website, on Friday.
[...]A Vatican spokesperson told The Register the API shortcomings were also spotted by a security researcher going by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson, who, like Fidus, privately reported the bugs but also sent the Vatican code to fix the issue. You can read Alderson's full report here [PDF].