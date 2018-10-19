Pope Francis has made waves as a modernizer of the Roman Catholic Church as he signals new openness to divorced worshipers and considers loosening celibacy requirements for priests.

This week, the Vatican turned heads with another nod to changing times: a wearable "Click to Pray eRosary" complete with a smartphone app, the religious organization's latest attempt to connect with young people.

Made of 10 dark beads and a "smart cross" to store data, the $110 rosary, which can be worn as a bracelet, syncs up with what Vatican News calls "the official prayer app of the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network."

After activating the device by making the sign of the cross, users can then choose to either pray a standard rosary, a contemplative one and different kinds of thematic rosaries that will be updated every year, Vatican News said. The smart rosary keeps track of the user's progress.