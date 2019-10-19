from the R.I.P. dept.
Mark Hurd, Oracle CEO, has died
CNN reports Mark Hurd, Oracle CEO, has died:
Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle and former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, two of Silicon Valley's most storied companies, has died. He was 62.
Oracle Founder and Chairman Larry Ellison confirmed Hurd's death Friday.
"Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague," Ellison said in a memo to Oracle employees that was posted on Mark Hurd's personal website. "Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle. All of us will miss Mark's keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify and solve problems quickly."
Hurd took a leave of absence from ORCL) a month ago for unspecified medical reasons. At the time, he said in a message to employees: "I've decided that I need to spend time focused on my health." He had been a chief executive and board director at the company since 2014. He served alongside Safra Catz, who also has the title of CEO. Ellison took over Hurd's responsibilities when he left.
Former Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Has Passed Away
Former Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd has passed away
Mark Hurd, who until last month was one of two CEOs leading the database software giant Oracle, has passed away at age 62, one month after telling employees in a letter that he was taking a leave of absence owing to health reasons.
Staffers, who were notified that Hurd died earlier this morning, have been offering their condolences on Twitter.
Hurd joined Oracle nine years ago, after spending five years with Hewlett-Packard, where he was CEO, president and, ultimately, board chairman, all roles from which he was pressured to resign in 2010 after submitting inaccurate expense reports that concealed his personal relationship with an outside consultant to the company.
Previously: Larry Ellison Steps Down (But Not Going Away)
Related Stories
CBNC is Reporting that Larry Ellison, co-founder and longtime CEO of Oracle, will be stepping down, effective immediately. He will be replaced by Mark Hurd and Safra Catz, Oracle said. In an unusual move, Hurd and Catz will both be named CEO of the company—not co-CEOs.
Its probably the biggest change for the appearance of change in modern corporate history. According to Oracle:
Ellison will become executive chairman and chief technology officer. Oracle said manufacturing, legal and finance functions would report to Catz and sales, service and business units would report to Hurd. Software and hardware engineering will report to Ellison.
Ellison has drawn some public ire in recent years. In September 2013, reports surfaced that some shareholders were not pleased with the nearly $77 million compensation package that Oracle doled out to Ellison the previous fiscal year. This is different than the technical ire he has drawn for decades of acquisitions, predatory pricing and litigation.
Not going away, and probably not going to be silent, it seems uncertain this is as clean a cut as Bill Gates' exit of Microsoft.
See also the report at Forbes which notes "Oracle stock turned red following the after hours announcement, shares were down about 2.5% to $40.50. Prior to the announcement Oracle shares were up 8.6% year-to-date."
What say Soylentils? Will this help Oracle in the public eye?
[Update: see additional reports at: phys.org, Ars Technica, ComputerWorld, IT World, and El Reg.]
[Update: Official Oracle announcement.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 19, @02:28PM
Larry Ellison had ANOTHER VP, who ALSO died abruptly after discovering he had a fast-acting cancer.
I'm going to suggest that either Hurd discovered something he wasn't supposed to know, or someone else wanted Hurd's job.
More informatrion: https://web.archive.org/web/20040408124353/http://www.orafraud.org:80/Oracle/terminator.html#The%20Plaintiff [archive.org]
Elephants never forget.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday October 19, @02:42PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/edl9t/so_whats_the_deal_with_gnu_hurd_will_it_ever_be/ [reddit.com]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 19, @02:43PM
I am absolutely devastated that it wasn't Larry who died instead.