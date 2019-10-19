from the I-spy-with-my-little-camera dept.
There have been many reports of AirBNB hosts spying on their guests with hidden cameras. This level of perversion has been one upped on a beach in Australia with a custom made device with a camera in a water bottle:
Tourist Michelle Montcourt, from Mexico, said she found the camera while sunbathing at Brighton-Le-Sands Beach in Sydney's south.
St George Police confirmed the bottle was handed into police on Friday and an investigation was underway.
"As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information is available," a spokesman for St George Police said.
She said a man who appeared to be aged in his 30s placed the device, disguised as a San Benedetto water bottle, in the sand behind her. He then ran off when she went to throw the bottle in the bin and noticed the camera.
[...] "I was in Brighton-Le-Sands tanning and noticed a man walk by and place what seemed to be a bottle of water directly behind me," she said.
"I saw it and thought to myself 'I can't believe he left his rubbish on the beach', so I picked it up to throw it away and noticed there was a hidden camera inside.
"He left running when I saw the camera inside the water bottle."
This purpose-made spy cam bottle is an extension of the devices now being used across the globe to discretely record people. Where will it end?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday October 19, @11:36PM
Many have wondered about that [wikipedia.org]
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 19, @11:55PM
There is nothing wrong with this unless police catch him doing the initial littering. Just accept that there might be shots of your sandy booty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 20, @12:08AM
I believe if I am in public in the US, I'm free to record whatever I want. Unless I reach under a woman's skirt or something.
I'm more disconcerted with the cameras proliferating that are connected to Big Government and Big Money, facial recognition and license plate scanners.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 20, @12:11AM
"A small hole in the label revealed the camera lens." Really? Looks like a power / charging port to me.