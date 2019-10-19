Tourist Michelle Montcourt, from Mexico, said she found the camera while sunbathing at Brighton-Le-Sands Beach in Sydney's south.

St George Police confirmed the bottle was handed into police on Friday and an investigation was underway.

"As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information is available," a spokesman for St George Police said.

She said a man who appeared to be aged in his 30s placed the device, disguised as a San Benedetto water bottle, in the sand behind her. He then ran off when she went to throw the bottle in the bin and noticed the camera.

[...] "I was in Brighton-Le-Sands tanning and noticed a man walk by and place what seemed to be a bottle of water directly behind me," she said.

"I saw it and thought to myself 'I can't believe he left his rubbish on the beach', so I picked it up to throw it away and noticed there was a hidden camera inside.

"He left running when I saw the camera inside the water bottle."