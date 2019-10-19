Stories
Researchers Find Fake WordPress Plugins That Secretly Mine Cryptocurrency

posted by janrinok on Sunday October 20, @11:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the never-good-news-from-Wordpress dept.
Security

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Researchers have discovered several malicious WordPress plugins that are being used to surreptitiously mine cryptocurrency by running Linux binary code.

According to the researchers at website security company Sucuri, the plugins are also being used to maintain access to compromised servers. It seems their use has increased in recent months.

Essentially, the components are clones of the legitimate software, which have been altered for illicit purposes, making them relatively easy for hackers to create. Although the plugins' code differs in terms of names, they do have several things in common: they have a similar structure and header comments from the popular backup/restore plugin UpdraftPlus.

