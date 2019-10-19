from the look-closely dept.
When scientists and engineers discover new ways to optimize existing materials, it paves the way for innovations that make everything from our phones and computers to our medical equipment smaller, faster, and more efficient.
According to research published today by Nature Journal NPG Asia Materials, a group of researchers -- led by Edwin Fohtung, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute -- have found a new way to optimize nickel by unlocking properties that could enable numerous applications, from biosensors to quantum computing.
They demonstrated that when nickel is made into extremely small, single-crystal nanowires and subjected to mechanical energy, a huge magnetic field is produced, a phenomenon known as giant magnetostriction.
Inversely, if a magnetic field is applied to the material, then the atoms within will change shape. This displacement could be exploited to harvest energy. That characteristic, Fohtung said, is useful for data storage and data harvesting, even biosensors. Though nickel is a common material, its promise in these areas wasn't previously known.
"Imagine building a system with large areas of nanowires. You could put it in an external magnetic field and it would harvest a very huge amount of mechanical energy, but it would be extremely small," Fohtung said.
The researchers uncovered this unique property through a technique called lensless microscopy, in which a synchrotron is used to gather diffraction data. That data is then plugged into computer algorithms to produce 3D images of electronic density and atomic displacement.
Using a big data approach, Fohtung said, this technique can produce better images than traditional microscopes, giving researchers more information. It combines computational and experimental physics with materials science -- an intersection of his multiple areas of expertise.
"This approach is capable of seeing extremely small objects and discovering things we never thought existed about these materials and their uses," Fohtung said. "If you use lenses, there's a limit to what you can see. It's determined by the size of your lens, the nature of your lens, the curvature of your lens. Without lenses, our resolution is limited by just the wavelength of the radiation."
Journal Reference:
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 20, @04:21PM (3 children)
On first skimming, it appeared that these researchers had discovered that nickel has magnetic properties. Actually reading it reveals that they have discovered how to harness some poorly understood magnetic properties of nickel when formed into nano-wires. Wonder how long it will take for this to replace current MRI's?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 20, @04:25PM (1 child)
Yup, and it might be relevant to magnetic confinement fusion reactors.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Sunday October 20, @04:32PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 20, @04:46PM
Not going to happen, this IS potentially a big finding in materials science but it's not going to open any doors to room temperature superconductivity, if that's what you're thinking.