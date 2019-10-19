from the sounds-fishy-to-me dept.
Could you taste the difference between cod and other whitefish, such as haddock or hake, if you didn't know what you were eating? The answer may have implications for supporting local fisheries and food sustainability in New England, says UMass Amherst environmental conservation graduate student Amanda Davis.
A research fellow at the UMass Amherst-based Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center, Davis is exploring the reactions of UMass Amherst students and staff, born between 1980 and 2000, in a scientific sensory evaluation of five different whitefish sourced straight from the Boston Fish Pier: cod, dogfish, haddock, hake and pollock.
The study, funded by a seed grant from the UMass Amherst Institute for Social Science Research, is designed to explore "name bias" in seafood choices. Davis will present results in January at the winter science meeting of the American Fisheries Society's Southern New England Chapter in Cambridge.
The whitefish study grew out of Davis's interest in promoting local, sustainable seafood in New England. She is director of Our Wicked Fish, a newly founded, Deerfield-based nonprofit that strives to revitalize New England's fishing industry by educating consumers and connecting them with local seafood options.
It might come as a surprise, Davis notes, that despite the storied tradition of New England's fisheries—Cape Cod was named after the once-abundant fish, after all—most seafood offered in the Northeast U.S. today is imported. "We want to change that," Davis says. "How can we get consumers interested in eating whitefish other than cod? Hake, pollock and haddock taste as good and are not as expensive."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 20, @08:30PM (2 children)
Tastes pretty identical, the fishes even look alike, and they still catch plenty in the north pacific around russia and alaska.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday October 20, @09:07PM (1 child)
Which is the problem. There are no commercial fisheries that are sustainable, and commercial fishers are in the process of making all fish species extinct. Except maybe jellyfish.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday October 20, @09:22PM
Yes, there are. Asian carp in TN are unregulated, export quite well to Asia, and it still isn't going to be enough to get rid of them.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday October 20, @08:49PM
"How can we get consumers interested in eating whitefish other than cod? Hake, pollock and haddock taste as good and are not as expensive."
I dunno...sounds fishy to me....
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday October 20, @09:21PM (1 child)
Place thy money where be thy mouth. If you want to prove something to people who aren't interested in giving you a chance because they don't give a shit if it's true or not, you need to change that. Double the normal contents of a purchase of fish, half and half randomly labeled A and B with a serial number for the box, and tell them if they report it to a third party site and get it right, you'll comp them even more fish. And thoroughly advertise the limited time promotion. If it's not worth the money to do it, then you didn't really care either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 20, @09:26PM
How about some nice Patagonian Toothfish?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 20, @09:31PM
Just call the hake, pollock and dogfish by the name "cod". If consumers can't tell the difference, who cares? Consumers are happy, you make extra money, and real cod gets break. No one complains when they sell pig bungholes as calamari.