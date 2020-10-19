Gizmodo reports that Marc Teyssier and researchers at Telecom Paris in France have developed a home-reproducible touch and pressure sensitive artificial skin for phone cases.

It's called a Skin-On Interface (since the name "beefy pinchy skin chunk" undoubtedly triggered several legal red flags)—artificial skin that's been programmed to understand gestural and touch inputs in addition to particular emotions these interactions are tied to. A light tap lets your phone know you want its attention, clenching it in a tight grip reads as anger, while stroking it can register as comfort and certainly nothing else even remotely salacious.

cough

One of the potential uses listed in the proof of concept video for Skin-On above is "tactile communication with a virtual avatar."

A line of research that would certainly lead to various happy endings.

The next step for these abominations is the ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology in New Orleans, where the team of Telecom Paris, HCI Sorbonne University, and the French National Center for Scientific Research researchers will present their work.

Teyssier stated that he didn't start out with any particular final application in mind, but rather that the goal was "to propose a possible future with anthropomorphic devices."

Want to build your own just in time for Halloween?

More information: https://marcteyssier.com/projects/skin-on/

Open-Hardware part: https://muca-board.github.io