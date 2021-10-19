from the ...if-it-hadn't-have-been-for-those-meddling-kids dept.
Kids outsmart Apple's new parental controls
As device usage and smartphone addiction increases and the impact of social media becomes increasingly negative, Apple announces a new IOS 12 update feature which focuses on "digital health".
It allows users to set restrictions on how much time is spent on apps, and schedule “downtime” in which certain apps cannot be used at all. A great tool to allow parents to impose restrictions on their children’s device usage — or so they thought.
As most parents will agree, kids are always one step ahead. Recently, on an r/apple Reddit discussion, parents began sharing stories about how their children are beating the new settings on their Apple devices.
“When iOS 12 came out I limited my 7-year old son’s screen time through the family share. For a few days I felt like he was playing a bit more than he should, but I couldn't figure out why,” one parent stated.
“Finally today, my son revealed his hack: When he runs out of screen time and his games get locked, he heads to App Store, downloads a previously installed (but later removed) game through the cloud icon, and it works without limitations!”
[NB: The story is from a company, ikydz, that sells Internet Parental Control software.--martyb]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday October 21, @11:09PM
Buncha folks, some smart some not, not allowed to do what they want but with lots of time on their hands. One smartie figures something out, tells others, and Whoo Hoo! Jailbreak!
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 21, @11:13PM
Someone's gonna get beat up at recess tomorrow morning for being a big mouth and ruining it for everybody...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 21, @11:14PM
The only good kids are dead kids.
So I hear, says an AC.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 21, @11:19PM
If they can't get something as simple as this correct, what kind of loopholes are exposing your credit card numbers, contents of your "private" folders, etc.?
I understand they "have fixed it now" but, in 2006, fully 15 years after the first "encrypted folder" tech debuted on personal PCs, Apple's File Vault, combined with their buggy bespoke hardware, conspired to brick my MacBookPro and force a system re-install, losing the entire contents of my notebook, all because the system wouldn't shut down cleanly due to buggy hardware drivers and File Vault packed up and refused to open when that happened. I thought: 15 years to get it right, surely by now... nope. Not even close.