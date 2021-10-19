As device usage and smartphone addiction increases and the impact of social media becomes increasingly negative, Apple announces a new IOS 12 update feature which focuses on "digital health".

It allows users to set restrictions on how much time is spent on apps, and schedule “downtime” in which certain apps cannot be used at all. A great tool to allow parents to impose restrictions on their children’s device usage — or so they thought.

As most parents will agree, kids are always one step ahead. Recently, on an r/apple Reddit discussion, parents began sharing stories about how their children are beating the new settings on their Apple devices.

“When iOS 12 came out I limited my 7-year old son’s screen time through the family share. For a few days I felt like he was playing a bit more than he should, but I couldn't figure out why,” one parent stated.

“Finally today, my son revealed his hack: When he runs out of screen time and his games get locked, he heads to App Store, downloads a previously installed (but later removed) game through the cloud icon, and it works without limitations!”