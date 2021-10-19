from the wrong-way dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/10/accessibility-the-future-and-why-dominos-matters/
The US Supreme Court last week formally declined to weigh in on an argument that the Americans with Disabilities Act should not apply to websites and digital storefronts, leaving intact a lower ruling finding that the ADA does, indeed, apply to digital space. Internet and Web users with disabilities, as well as advocates for accessible design, are breathing a sigh of relief.
[...] The case the Court declined to hear, Domino's v Robles, stemmed from a 2016 lawsuit. Guillermo Robles, a blind California resident who uses screen readers to access the Internet, tried to place an order through Domino's mobile app. Neither the app nor Domino's website proved usable by a screen reader, and Robles eventually sued the company, arguing the site's inaccessibility violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The section of the ADA at question is Title III, which says, in part, that you can't discriminate against an individual on the basis of disability "in the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of any place of public accommodation by any person who owns, leases, or operates a place of public accommodation."
[...] About 61 million US adults, roughly one in four, live with some kind of disability, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The point of the ADA is to prevent discrimination against a quarter of the population and to codify the need for reasonable accommodations.
[...] "Here's what's shocking about Domino's: like Target [in 2008], just fixing the problem costs a great deal less than suing. So they were suing for the right to discriminate," Quesenbery told Ars.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday October 22, @05:18AM
Fuych Dominoes! They are a Republican political operation pretending to make pies! They were evil well before Papa John's and even more evil for having a sailing boat that they held out as a bait for poor lowly sub-minimum wage employees, as if they could afford a yacht. Trump-level deception, class-actionable malfeaseance. Malificent level evil, without the fairies to protect. Just a earlier version of Adam Neumann, scum-sucker extrodanaire! Invest now, before it is too late! Of course, for cardboard pizza venders like Dominoes, and Chik-Fil-a, it is too late. Sooner or later the politics of the owners poison the product. This is why I, for one, will not contract TMB code. The political blow-back risk is just too grate.
"The effect? I'll tell you what the effect is. It's pissing me off!" -takyon