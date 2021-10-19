from the there's-always-the-day-*after*-tomorrow dept.
Economists say this is the Minimum Amount of Money you Need in an Emergency Fund:
Money experts generally encourage you to set aside three to six months' worth of living expenses in an emergency fund. Some even want you to stash away a year's worth.
After all, life doesn't usually go as planned: There could be another recession, you could lose your job, have a medical emergency or have to deal with a car breaking down. That's why, when it comes to emergency savings, "more is always better," personal finance author David Bach says.
But economists Emily Gallagher and Jorge Sabat challenge the oft-cited savings rules in their 2019 report, "Rules of Thumb in Household Savings Decisions." "People are usually given really high savings thresholds, like you should be saving six months' worth of income or you should have $15,000 squirreled away," Gallagher tells CNBC Make It. But those numbers aren't "based on much," she adds.
After crunching the numbers, Gallagher and Sabat found a more realistic amount for low-income households, specifically, to aim for: $2,467. If you have that much saved, your probability of falling into financial hardship (not being able to pay rent, bills or medical care) is low.
To get to that number, Gallagher and Sabat, who are also assistant professors of finance, used data from the Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) to graph the relationship between falling into hardship in the next six months and how much you have saved as a buffer. They looked at financial information on more than 70,000 lower-income households, which the report defines as those earning under 200% of the poverty line. To put that into context, that's up to about $30,000 a year for a family of four, says Gallagher. This group represents "about 30% of the U.S. working-age population," she adds.
They found that if you have very little saved — say $200 to $500 — each additional dollar you set aside dramatically reduces your likelihood of falling into financial hardship. But once you have at least $2,467, "all of a sudden, saving an additional dollar didn't seem to be that helpful anymore," says Gallagher. "It still reduced your probability of falling into hardship a little bit, but it wasn't nearly as effective as when you were at low levels of savings."
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday October 22, @10:06AM
I'm 40. I have never, in my entire life, had any significant amount of savings, especially not five-figures.
I have probably had the equivalent of $2400. I have never been in significant debt. I have no significant assets (I have a car and a 8-year-old laptop, that's about it, and no it's not a particularly fancy car, it's a Mondeo/Fusion).
Note: the following items are where most people gain assistance: Family assistance, savings, inheritance, living with a partner (instantaneously twice the income, but only 1.4x the expense), a stock of assets, shares or money which earns significant interest (i.e. way past any basic savings account interest) that they can afford to be without and risk.
When you don't have those, when you're living on your own, when you're merely paying the bills, and when you have virtually NO DISPOSABLE INCOME after that, life sucks and you can't take advantage of such schemes.
I don't drink, I don't smoke, I don't do drugs, I don't go out very often, I don't have holidays (some years there's no point taking my full holiday time at all, because I'll just be able to sit at home doing the same thing I always do). I have owned or part-owned three houses in that time (with mortgages). When sold / handed over, they were worth enough to pay off the existing mortgage plus interest. That's it. I also earn more, adjusted for inflation, than either of my parents have ever earned in their entire lives (and even collectively, I believe).
(My parents, by comparison, bought a £10,000 council house in the 70's that's worth over half-a-million now, despite the fact that £10,000 in adjusted money should only be worth about £90,000 today. £90,000 today wouldn't buy you a studio flat within 20 miles of their house. That's what they *should* have had, but the housing boom means they're probably sitting on more money than I've ever earned in my life. It also means that I can only just afford to rent a two-bedroom flat, and the maximum mortgage I can get on my own is £180,000 which is about enough to get a studio or one-bed flat if I'm lucky).
They will have a nice government pension, with no mortgage (they paid that off years ago) and little expenses. I will work until I've 65 and spend my life in rented accommodation, then only be eligible for a basic pension that won't even pay one quarter of the rent on a one-bed studio flat.
The assumption that I will inherit even a percentage of their house/money when they die is predicated on them both dying before me, and choosing to leave it to me and my brother without debts, which isn't a given. I would not be able to secure a mortgage on their house, even if my brother and I clubbed together and lived in it together (which would never happen).
Some generations have things set.
The next generation are pretty much stuffed.