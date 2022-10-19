from the chicken-feed dept.
Drug companies reach $260 million settlement, averting first federal opioid trial
Four large drug companies could resume talks on Tuesday to try to reach a $48 billion settlement of all opioid litigation against them, after agreeing with two Ohio counties to a $260 million deal to avert the first federal trial over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp and drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd agreed to the deal that removed the immediate threat of a trial that was to begin on Monday in Cleveland.
The parties could resume talks as soon as Tuesday aimed at a broader settlement of thousands of opioid lawsuits brought by states and local governments, according to Paul Hanly, an attorney for the towns and counties.
Under Monday's local settlement, the distributors, which handle around 90% of U.S. prescription drugs, will pay a combined $215 million immediately to Ohio's Cuyahoga and Summit counties that were plaintiffs in Monday's trial.
Israel-based Teva said it was paying $20 million in cash and will contribute $25 million worth of Suboxone, an opioid addiction treatment.
Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, said it will make its contribution over three years.
[Ed Note - Since the time of submission it appears that most, if not all of the linked article has been revised with no indication that one or more updates have been made.]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 23, @12:05AM
THAT ISN'T NEARLY ENOUGH!!!
Then, I realized that Purdue isn't part of this agreement. While those companies named were perhaps bad actors, Purdue was the primary mover and shaker in this grand scheme.
I don't have the time or the energy to dig in, and analyze whether this settlement is "just". All of them should be punished for tagging along with Purdue. But I seriously want to see Purdue destroyed, and the Sackler family made destitute. Let them eat beans and 'taters like poor folk everywhere have done for almost forever.
