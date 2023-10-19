from the show-off-your-beads dept.
Grind Your Welds With Pride, If That's The Way You Do It
To grind or not to grind? What a question! It all depends on what you’re really trying to show, and in the case of welded joints, I often want to prove the integrity of the weld.
Recently, I wrote a piece in which I talked about my cheap inverter welder and others like it. As part of it I did a lower-current weld on a piece of thin tube and before snapping a picture of the weld I ground it back flat. It turns out that some people prefer to see a picture of the weld bead instead — the neatness of the external appearance of the weld — to allow judgment on its quality. Oddly I believe the exact opposite, that the quality of my weld can only be judged by a closer look inside it, and it’s this point I’d like to explore.
So dear soylentils, do you even weld and if you do, do you grind your welds?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Spook brat on Wednesday October 23, @05:19PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday October 23, @05:27PM (1 child)
That's amusing, but if you have bubbles, gaps, voids, you'll need a filler first. :-}
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday October 23, @06:08PM
J-B Weld -- that's welding right?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 23, @05:28PM
I learned using a mig welder and doing Auto body work (full frame and unibody) . it really comes down to where and what your welding. Now as far as inspecting welds yes they have to be destroyed or Xrayed to tell if its really a good fuse with no contamination. Anyone who is looking at the external bead as their litmus test for a weld doesn't understand the process.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 23, @05:32PM
If it is structural, don't you dare! Just knock off the slag. And use a smaller tip so you're not popping all over the place!
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday October 23, @05:32PM
I am the first to admit I'm garbage at welding. If I can lay a bead that looks good, I want to leave it as a badge of honour. However, that almost never happens, so grinding and another pass is typically required.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 23, @05:40PM (2 children)
Stop worrying and use duct tape, fools.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday October 23, @05:58PM (1 child)
Duct tape will not stop thieves from getting into the basement, you wise Cromagnon. A solid welded grate will.
(Score: 3, Touché) by drussell on Wednesday October 23, @06:08PM
Unless they have one of those new-fangled cordless angle grinders. :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 23, @05:45PM
I only grind welds if the application requires it. For instance on some food processing equipment, sanitation requires
smooth surfaces to reduce places for bacteria (and other agents) to hide.
For some uses when butt welding stainless tubing with TIG, if the inside of the tube is purged, and a good weld technique
is used, the weld ends up being fairly smooth with out any other surface treatment.
My dad welded in many refineries and other industrial settings and for those purposes, all welds were X-Rayed
(in the 1950s to 1970s)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Wednesday October 23, @05:46PM
I've never gotten into welding or even soldering. I think it'd be a nice skill to learn, but I've never had steady hands. Woodworking is much more forgiving.
(Score: 1) by backsplatter on Wednesday October 23, @05:49PM
Most of the welding I do is for autobody work.
Mainly stitch type welding on sheetmetal.
I usually grind my welds so it looks better painted.
If it isn't visible or it's structural, no grinding.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday October 23, @05:51PM
If I want something to be pretty, I want to see smooth metal not a bead. If it doesn't need to be pretty, I don't give a shit how the bead looks as long as it's at least as strong as the material around it. I'm entirely functional in my weld criticism.
As to where I stand ability-wise? Professional welders would wrinkle their nose at my beads and laymen wouldn't notice any difference between mine and what the pros ran, so I'm pretty fair for an amateur.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday October 23, @06:07PM
I weld badly). I have a cheap wire feed MIG (*) welder that I use every now and then to fix something not worth an expert's expense, or to make something where beauty and great structural integrity are not required but commercial options are either non-existent or very expensive. I know I'm a crappy welder so I don't apply my skills to anything that could fail dangerously, but I will say, even low grade skills such as mine are pretty handy to have.
(*) This is like the "hello world" of welding equipment. Example equipment: https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/product_200632003_200632003 [northerntool.com]