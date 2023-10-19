Karsten Nohl, who was behind this week’s research that outlined new eavesdropping hacks for Alexa and Google Home, says that privacy for smart home assistants still has a ways to go.

Researchers this week disclosed new ways that attackers can exploit Alexa and Google Home smart speakers to spy on users. The hacks, which rely on the abuse of “skills,” or apps for voice assistants, allow bad actors to eavesdrop on users and trick them into telling them their passwords over the smart assistant devices.

Unfortunately, when it comes to smart speakers, “there’s no silver bullet” for protecting the privacy and security of data, said Karsten Nohl, managing director at Security Research Labs. Nohl, a cryptography expert and hacker, has been behind several high-profile research projects, including the 2014 BadUSB hack.

“I think it’s important to flag this technology as a convenience-enhancing technology,” Nohl told Threatpost. “So if you wanted to read the Daily News or weather or even horoscope, I think that’s fine, but be aware that this is a technology that should not be trusted with credit card numbers, medical information, or any other information that goes beyond convenience and actually intrudes your privacy. That of course, also applies to the placement of these devices, they probably shouldn’t be sitting in boardrooms or hospitals, on trading floors of large companies. They are a convenience enhancing technology that is probably better placed in more leisure environments right.”

Listen to Threatpost’s full interview with Nohl, below, or download direct here.