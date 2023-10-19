from the there-goes-the-revenue dept.
After Mats Järlström lost an initial legal challenge in 2014, a federal judge in January this year ruled Oregon's rules prohibiting people from representing themselves as engineers without a professional license from the state are unconstitutional.
And now Järlström's calculations and advocacy have led the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) to revisit its guidelines [PDF] for the timing of traffic signals. As a result, yellow lights around the globe could burn for longer – ITE is an international advisory group with members in 90 countries.
Järlström discovered a problem with the timing of traffic lights in Beaverton, Oregon, after his wife Laurie received a $260 ticket for a red light violation from an automated traffic light camera in 2013.
Järlström, who studied electrical engineering in Sweden, challenged the ticket, arguing the timing interval for yellow lights fails to account for scenarios like a driver entering an intersection and slowing to make a turn. A slightly longer interval, he argued, would allow drivers making turns on a yellow light to exit intersections before the light turned red. Even a small timing increase would help – the automatically generated ticket in this case was issued 0.12 seconds after the light turned red.
When Järlström brought the issue to the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying, the state board opened an investigation in 2015 and fined him $500 the following year for practicing engineering without a professional license.
Thanks to the assistance of the Institute for Justice, a legal advocacy organization focused on limiting the scope of government, Järlström has won not only the right to refer to himself as an engineer, a refund of the surveying board fine (though not the ticket penalty), and the removal of the moving violation from his car insurance premium, but also the opportunity to fix a formula that has governed traffic light timing since 1960.
Since the injunction prohibiting Oregon from enforcing its unconstitutional speech restriction, Järlström has been working with other engineers and advocates to change the way traffic lights work. Over the summer, an ITE panel met to hear arguments along those lines and last month it agreed light timing should be reconsidered.
Have any of the soylentils here noticed shorter yellow lights at intersections after red light cameras have been installed?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 23, @08:27PM (1 child)
No.
But then, I don't drive like a Swedish manic engineer.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday October 23, @09:13PM
Same here. But... When you live in the boonies all your red lights, per se, are blinking red or yellow. Truly one of the benefits of living in the country, none of this red light camera bullshit. On the other hand, if I'm traveling outside my area I forget that such things are possible/common.
(Score: 2) by exaeta on Wednesday October 23, @08:28PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday October 23, @08:53PM (1 child)
I am surprised by the initial outcome. I went to school for engineering and work as an applications engineer. I have never claimed to be a Professional Engineer, which in some industries (Civil Engineering in particular) is critical for practicing. My understanding is that you can be an engineer, but you cannot sign off specific documents that require a Professional Engineer.
The article does not specifically go into the distinction between being an engineer and licensed Professional Engineer, but the context makes it appear that Järlström only attempted to point out the issue with the traffic light flow and cite his profession as engineer.
Without more details I cannot form a strong opinion. There are definitely applications where you need a paper trail and certification to apply your trade as an engineer, and someone impersonating a PE should be fined. An engineer signing off on a bridge needs to have the qualifications to make that potentially life-threatening decision. If someone impersonates a doctor there are fines for similar reasons; a technical expert making decisions that could result in human death needs to be prevented.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 23, @09:02PM
The guy wasn't signing any multi million dollar contracts or selling any bridges. The whole argument is a bogus distraction from the corrupt business deals made for those cameras.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 23, @08:33PM (3 children)
yellow?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 23, @08:40PM
i think he meant 'stale green'
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 23, @08:57PM
It's what the color-indifferent call amber lights.
(Score: 2) by isj on Wednesday October 23, @09:15PM
It's called "taxi green" where I live.
(Score: 2) by DutchUncle on Wednesday October 23, @08:39PM
Towns involved claimed that they were not shortened but "corrected to standards". Normal people pointed out that if they were shorter than they used to be, they were shortened. And the question of "why are you giving tickets to someone standing still waiting in the intersection to make a left turn, when moving into the intersection is the recommended technique according to the state driver ed manual?" is brushed off.