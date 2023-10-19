from the Say-Hi-to-Reinhardt-and-Maximillian dept.
Wired reports that NASA Wants to Send a Probe to the Hellish Surface of Venus and make it last.
For perspective, the longest a probe has survived on the surface of Venus is 127 Minutes. The Soviet made Venera 13 in 1981.
Since the first (crash) landing on Venus in 1966, by a Soviet probe, spacecraft have only survived a total of a few hours on the planet's surface. But NASA's new probe is being designed [to] last up to 60 days on the punishing Venusian surface. Known as the Long-Lived In-situ Solar System Explorer, or LLISSE, each of the probe's components is specially engineered to withstand the high temperature, high pressure, and reactive atmosphere that define that infernal planet.
Longevity of sixty days is being targeted for a reason,
[Tibor Kremic, chief of the space science project office at Glenn Research Center in Ohio] and his team want the probe to last that long so it can witness the transition between night and day. If they land late in a Venusian day, which lasts almost four Earth months, they think they can eke out enough battery life to make that happen. "We don't have any data on how the conditions change from day to night on Venus," says Kremic. "We're trying to capture as much of that as possible."
The probe is small and intended to hitch a ride on another spacecraft heading near Venus rather than being a separate launch. Currently the team is looking at the Venera-D mission, which is scheduled for 2026.
Related: Here's a Plan to Send a Spacecraft to Venus, and Make It Last
Related Stories
On Wednesday, April 19th, in a seminar titled "An Air-Breathing Metal-Combustion Power Plant for Venus in situ Exploration", NASA engineer Michael Paul presented a novel idea where existing technology could be used to make longer-duration missions to Venus.
To recap the history of Venus exploration, very few probes have ever been able to explore its atmosphere or surface for long. Not surprising, considering that the atmospheric pressure on Venus is 92 times what it is here on Earth at sea level. Not to mention the fact that Venus is also the hottest planet in the solar system – with average surface temperatures of 737 K (462 °C; 863.6 °F).
Hence why those few probes that actually explored the atmosphere and surface in detail – like the Soviet-era Venera probes and landers and NASA's Pioneer Venus multiprobe – were only able to return data for a matter of hours. All other missions to Venus have either taken the form of orbiters or consisted of spacecraft conducting flybys while en route to other destinations.
[...] "What can you do with other power systems in places where the Sun just doesn't shine? Okay, so you want to get to the surface of Venus and last more than a couple of hours. And I think that in the last 10 or 15 years, all the missions that [were proposed] to the surface of Venus pretty much had a two-hour timeline. And those were all proposed, none of those missions were actually flown. And that's in line with the 2 hours that the Russian landers survived when they got there, to the surface of Venus."