Epson is facing a class-action suit from disgruntled US punters sick of being told what sort of ink cartridges to put in their machines.

Of course it is a cliché of printers that they send dismal warnings of imminent destruction if owners dare to go with cartridges bought from anywhere but the machine's manufacturer.

But the US case (PDF here) alleges that Epson went further with firmware updates that detected third-party ink in printers and simply disabled them. The suit claims the unofficial cartridges work perfectly well in machines that have not been updated.

It complains that Epson never warned users that installing the firmware would remove their ability to use third-party cartridges.

The case names complainants who own Epson WorkForce WF-3640 All-in-One Printer or an Epson XP-830 Small-in-One® printer.

[...] Epson refused to comment.