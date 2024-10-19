from the an-organization-of-very-special-registers dept.
Half a century ago, the puzzling phrase "special register groups" started showing up in definitions of "CPU", and it is still there. In this blog post, I uncover how special register groups went from an obscure feature in the Honeywell 800 mainframe to appearing in the Washington Post.
While researching old computers, I found a strange definition of "Central Processing Unit" that keeps appearing in different sources. From a book reprinted in 2017:1
"Central Processor Unit (CPU)—Part of a computer system which contains the main storage, arithmetic unit and special register groups. It performs arithmetic operations, controls instruction processing and provides timing signals."
At first glance, this definition seems okay, but a few moments thought reveals some problems. Storage is not part of the CPU. But more puzzling, what are special register groups? A CPU has registers, but "special register groups" is not a normal phrase.
It turns out that this definition has been used extensively for over half a century, even though it doesn't make sense, copied and modified from one source to another. Special register groups were a feature in the Honeywell 800 mainframe computer, introduced in 1959. Although this computer is long-forgotten, its impact inexplicably remains in many glossaries. The Honeywell 800 allowed eight programs to run on a single processor, switching between programs after every instruction.3 To support this, each program had a "special register group" in hardware, its own separate group of 32 registers (program counter, general-purpose registers, index registers, etc.).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 24, @04:40PM (4 children)
Aren't registers just storage? I never really "got" the difference between disk, RAM, cache and registers. It's all storage, right? Get over yourselves.
(Score: 1) by Ingar on Thursday October 24, @04:47PM
Replace your CPU registers with a 7200RPM HD. You'll "get" the difference.
(Score: 1) by VacuumTube on Thursday October 24, @05:02PM
When microprocessors came on the scene, registers were a type of volatile memory built-in to the processor circuitry, and used directly in processing operations and manipulation of data. The executable code and data was stored in RAM and other media, and were external to the processor. The lines have blurred somewhat since those days.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 24, @05:02PM
Maybe 'storage' in some general sense. But there are various characteristics which put them into broad categories.
It's all storage right? In some sense yes. But jargon makes communication MUCH easier. That is why various professions have jargon.
It's all storage, but with different characteristics. Speed. Volatility. Capacity. Cost. Mechanical vs Solid State. Etc.
Cache exists for a reason. The cpu doesn't directly execute instructions from disk, for a reason. Important permanent information is not kept only in RAM / Memory, for a reason (when you remove electrical power).
So different forms of 'storage' get different terminology. For a reason.
Joke from BYTE Magazine:
Customer asks computer dealer . . .
Q. What is the difference between Static and Dynamic RAM?
A. Static memory works, and Dynamic memory doesn't.
Youngsters pay attention: As you get older, more and more things become a joke.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday October 24, @05:07PM
The rest of the storage hierarchy comprises a series of faster transient buffers that mediate the data as it flows from the storage to the cpu and back the other way. This is done to improve performance.
Generally speaking you have disk->ram->cache->registers->cpu. You can elaborate on that but that's the basic flow. The registers are the fastest, and available in the smallest amount. They're inside the CPU and hold values the CPU is working with directly. The cache is the next level, probably implemented on chip as well these days, but still conceptually separate. It's a little slower, but there's a lot more of it. It contains data the CPU has worked with recently, or is likely to need soon. Then you have RAM - again, a bit slower, but far more is available. Here you have your running OS, daemons, userspace programs etc. Finally, we're back down to the disk itself, the slowest of these components, painfully slow in comparison even to RAM, but available in much greater quantities. So it can hold not just the OS and programs but also years of picture albums or databases or whatever.

(Score: 3, Informative) by istartedi on Thursday October 24, @04:50PM (1 child)
Now this, this is a meme [wikipedia.org] in the original sense. Kids today probably think memes are just pictures with texts that spread virally and are recognized as such. Nope. A meme can be any quantity of information that spreads and may or may not be recognized.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 24, @05:06PM
Yeah, language and meaning evolve. Welcome to the human species!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 24, @04:55PM
Alternate set of registers. Z80 had two sets of registers that 8080 had, although I don't it requires switching between sets - both sets are available directly.
Also, big iron "CPUs" means something different from microprocessor CPUs.