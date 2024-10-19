Researchers at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), alongside LITOCLEAN and the University of Barcelona (UB), have achieved the biological decontamination of an aquifer containing a high concentration of the organochlorine compound perchloroethylene.

Organochlorine compounds, which are mainly toxic, are used as solvents and degreasers, and according to the Waste Agency of Catalonia (ARC), they represent almost 9 percent of the pollutants found in contaminated soils in Catalonia.

The decontamination was conducted through the biostimulation of organohalide-respiring bacteria found in the aquifer using lactate. These bacteria are capable of "breathing" the organochlorine compounds and transforming them into the non-toxic compound ethene.

[...] In the study published, researchers first applied this methodology in laboratory and observed that adding a nutrient such as lactate increased the "cleaning" activity of autochthonous bacteria, providing more energy and more optimal conditions for their growth. Researchers then conducted a successful pilot test in one of the aquifer's wells, in which two hundred days after the biostimulation most of the compound was transformed to non-toxic ethene. Later on, researchers proceeded to implement the treatment in all of the contaminated area. After one year, the monitoring analyses revealed the transformation of perchloroethylene into ethene in the majority of the aquifer's wells, and currently fulfil the parameters set down by the Catalan Water Agency.

[...] "One of the most positive parts of this project is that it has allowed us to work in real conditions and apply our laboratory conclusions to a case existing in the field," Ph.D. student Natàlia Blázquez Pallí says.