A study carried out by The University of Western Australia has provided compelling evidence that congenital/early cortical blindness – that is when people are blind from birth or shortly after—is protective against schizophrenia.
The unusual discovery has fascinated scientists and may lead to a better understanding of what causes schizophrenia – a question that has baffled scientists for decades.
Schizophrenia is characterised by symptoms such as losing touch with reality, hearing voices and having visual hallucinations. However, despite numerous bodies of research, the exact cause still remains a mystery.
Lead author Professor Vera Morgan from the UWA Neuropsychiatric Epidemiology Research Unit in the Schools of Population and Global Health and Medicine said they also found no one with congenital or early cortical blindness had developed any other psychotic illnesses.
I didn't know about this nor did I make such a connection. Has anyone here observed this connection, that blindness prevents schizophrenia ??
My theory: When people really struggle with something (e.g. blindness), they don't have time to dwell on misery and develop mental health issues. This one problem soaks up any spare thoughts. How many people in 3rd world countries develop schizophrenia? A lot of people develop mental health problems for lack of other challenges.