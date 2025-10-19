Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Findings Support Idea that Early Cortical Blindness Eliminates Risk of Developing Schizophrenia

posted by martyb on Friday October 25, @06:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the didn't-see-that-one-coming dept.
Science

AnonTechie writes:

A study carried out by The University of Western Australia has provided compelling evidence that congenital/early cortical blindness – that is when people are blind from birth or shortly after—is protective against schizophrenia.

The unusual discovery has fascinated scientists and may lead to a better understanding of what causes schizophrenia – a question that has baffled scientists for decades.

Schizophrenia is characterised by symptoms such as losing touch with reality, hearing voices and having visual hallucinations. However, despite numerous bodies of research, the exact cause still remains a mystery.

Lead author Professor Vera Morgan from the UWA Neuropsychiatric Epidemiology Research Unit in the Schools of Population and Global Health and Medicine said they also found no one with congenital or early cortical blindness had developed any other psychotic illnesses.

Can being born blind protect people from schizophrenia?

British Psychological Society Digest Report

[Abstract]: Blindness, Psychosis, and the Visual Construction of the World

[Source]: The University of Western Australia

I didn't know about this nor did I make such a connection. Has anyone here observed this connection, that blindness prevents schizophrenia ??

Original Submission


«  World Health Organization Says Two of Three Polio Strains have been Eradicated
New Findings Support Idea that Early Cortical Blindness Eliminates Risk of Developing Schizophrenia | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @06:14AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @06:14AM (#911526)

    Has anyone here observed this connection, that blindness prevents schizophrenia ??

    I don't see any connection. But I'll ask Hyde.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 25, @06:16AM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) on Friday October 25, @06:16AM (#911527)

    Hang on a bit, I need to ask my blind alter-ego when he gets back.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Friday October 25, @06:17AM (1 child)

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 25, @06:17AM (#911528)

    It seems like this might need a double blind trial to confirm...

  • (Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday October 25, @06:32AM

    by Coward, Anonymous (7017) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 25, @06:32AM (#911535)

    My theory: When people really struggle with something (e.g. blindness), they don't have time to dwell on misery and develop mental health issues. This one problem soaks up any spare thoughts. How many people in 3rd world countries develop schizophrenia? A lot of people develop mental health problems for lack of other challenges.

(1)