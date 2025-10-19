from the buttery-males dept.
White House kicks infosec team to curb in IT office shakeup
An internal White House memo published today by Axios reveals that recent changes to the information operations and security organizations there have left the security team in tumult, with many members headed for the door. And the chief of the White House's computer network defense branch—who wrote the memo after submitting his resignation—warned that the White House was likely headed toward another network compromise and theft of data.
The White House Office of the Chief Information Security Officer was set up after the 2014 breach of an unclassified White House network by Russian intelligence—a breach discovered by a friendly foreign government. But in a July reorganization, the OCISO was dissolved and its duties placed under the White House Office of the Chief Information Officer, led by CIO Ben Pauwels and Director of White House IT Roger L. Stone. Stone was pulled from the ranks of the National Security Council where he was deputy senior director for resilience policy. (Stone is not related to indicted Republican political consultant Roger J. Stone.)
[...] "It is my express opinion that the remaining incumbent OCISO staff is being systematically targeted for removal from the Office of Administration," departing White House network defense branch chief Dimitrios Vastakis wrote in the memo. The security team had seen incentive pay revoked, scope of duties cut, and access to systems and facilities reduced, Vastakis noted. Staffers' "positions with strategic and tactical decision making authorities" had also been revoked. "In addition, habitually being hostile to incumbent OCISO staff has become a staple tactic for the new leadership... it has forced the majority of [senior civil servant] OCISO staff to resign."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @07:54AM (3 children)
In Trump's defence, the security/intelligence community did organise that whole hysteria/putsch against him. Like, how much can he trust his IT guys?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 25, @07:59AM (1 child)
Hmmmmm - let's bear in mind that IT staff is at best peripheral to "intelligence". Sure, all the staff at the White House have to have clearances to access anything, so, you might stretch the "intelligence" umbrella over them. But, it remains a stretch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @08:10AM
Untrue. Jared, no clearance. Ivanka, no clearance. Kellyanne, no intelligence. Steve Miller, no soul.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @08:03AM
Or, with a stable genius like Trump in charge, you don't really need all those "apprentices", you can just fire them and the "Trump Organization" will go on just fine, with the best cyber being done by the President hisself on Twitter! Or Bannon will handle it. He's really something when it comes to the cyber. It's not like a truck, you know, not even a cement truck; it's more like a serious of tubes, with very important people on both ends.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 25, @07:57AM (1 child)
FFS, this leadership is finishing up it's third year, in a four year term. There's nothing "new" about it. That phrase makes the whole memo sound like the crazy ramblings of a disgruntled old fool of an employee. Where's the bit about, "I kept waiting for the real leadership in this country to impeach the imposter, but they've been too slow!"
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @08:08AM
Dotards. Both Dotard in the Dotard house, and the dotardly fool posting this that I had to fix for him, since his mind is going.
"Daisy, Daisy, I'm half crazy, over the love of Trump! We can't afford, . . . well, much of anything after the tarriffs and the drops in ag prices, and the layoffs down at the plant, But you'll look sweet, upon a seat, with a MAGA hat on your head!"