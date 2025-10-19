from the sorry-that-position-has-been-taken dept.
Class bias in hiring based on few seconds of speech
Candidates at job interviews expect to be evaluated on their experience, conduct, and ideas, but a new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that interviewees are judged based on their social status seconds after they start to speak.
The study, to be published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, demonstrates that people can accurately assess a stranger's socioeconomic position -- defined by their income, education, and occupation status -- based on brief speech patterns and shows that these snap perceptions influence hiring managers in ways that favor job applicants from higher social classes.
"Our study shows that even during the briefest interactions, a person's speech patterns shape the way people perceive them, including assessing their competence and fitness for a job," said Michael Kraus, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management. "While most hiring managers would deny that a job candidate's social class matters, in reality, the socioeconomic position of an applicant or their parents is being assessed within the first seconds they speak -- a circumstance that limits economic mobility and perpetuates inequality."
[...] "We rarely talk explicitly about social class, and yet, people with hiring experience infer competence and fitness based on socioeconomic position estimated from a few second of an applicant's speech," Kraus said. "If we want to move to a more equitable society, then we must contend with these ingrained psychological processes that drive our early impressions of others. Despite what these hiring tendencies may suggest, talent is not found solely among those born to rich or well-educated families. Policies that actively recruit candidates from all levels of status in society are best positioned to match opportunities to the people best suited for them."
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Friday October 25, @03:32PM (1 child)
Literally "Hello" will do it...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:39PM
(Score: 1) by Afty on Friday October 25, @03:36PM (2 children)
Someone who can communicate well, speak clearly and has good pronunciation and elocution is almost certainly going to be a better candidate for a job, than someone who who has a limited vocabulary, poor speech patterns or a strong accent.
This may or not be "class bias" but would be an entirely expected outcome of any such study. I'm not even sure why anyone would be surprised, or want to change it?
Many people learn to speak better to improve their career options, many immigrants try to lose their accents for the same reason. Why is this is a surprise, or a bad thing? Someone who communicates clearly and concisely and has good elocution and speech patterns with little to no accent has desirable communications skills. All else being equal, they'll be a better employee than someone without those skills. Furthermore, the ability to learn those skills may indicate a general ability (or willingness) to learn.
I've certainly come across people with very thick accents working in customer service who refused to try to learn to speak without an accent (why should I? It's my culture... etc.) and then wonder why they're not getting better jobs. Hint: It's because you're choosing to provide a worse service to customers than someone more humble and flexible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:43PM
No, this bias just gives psychopaths who want to game the system an advantage over others. Speaking skills are usually not the main skills required for the job, so this proves once again that meritocracy is nothing but a myth. It doesn't matter that you can do the job very well, because the employer doesn't like what you're wearing, your specific speech pattern, or some other irrelevant characteristic.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 25, @03:52PM
Actually, I think citations are needed for that. Separate citations for different classes of jobs. Say, maybe, a shop foreman in an auto shop, vs a public relations guy at a huge corporation, vs a spokesman for a political party, vs a factory production worker, vs a factory robotics technician, vs a barber/hair dresser.
What I see here, is the ages old "good ole boy's" club. If you talk like me, then I'll presume that you share my values, and I'll give you a break. If you talk like a New Yorker, well, sorry Bubba, but we can't use you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX2AyjVrrck [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:41PM
Alternatively, and I know this is controversial in modern social sciences, but correlation is not causation. The paper itself states:
In other words, that paper readily acknowledges that you can discern somebody's educational attainment with a high degree of certainty based on small samples of their speech. Everything else being equal, you're going to trend towards hiring more educated applicants even for positions where such is unnecessary -- hence, the college degree barista meme. And so all this study revealed was that people prefer to hire more educated individuals for jobs. Shocker. Now let's write a 7200 word paper on it, and spin it into being some sort of social bias so we can get published. Science!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 25, @03:51PM
This [dialectsarchive.com] is the source they used to get their voice samples. Really neat site to listen to different accents from around the world.
Now I can tell the difference between a Hebei accent and a Jiangsu accent! Hah! Of course not, but it's really interesting to imagine that to a Chinese ear these might sound as distinct as a Bawstoon twang or a Sudddern Drawl.