Called "Spidey Bot" by its discoverers, the Windows malware injects itself into Discord's code and steals your username, email address, IP address, phone number and Discord user token.

The malware also copies the first 50 characters of your Windows clipboard, which might contain your password if you've copied and pasted it recently, and creates a "backdoor" so that more malware can be installed. Macs don't seem to be affected.

If you're not familiar with Discord, it's chat software often used by PC gamers that has also been picked up lately by people who've been kicked off Reddit and Twitter for particularly unsavory comments.

It's not totally clear yet how the Discord malware gets on your machine. Malware researcher Vitali Kremez suspects it's being passed around in Discord chats as cheats for Roblox and other games. Kremez told Bleeping Computer two files names he'd seen were "Blueface Reward Claimer.exe" and "Synapse X.exe".

Unfortunately, you won't be able to tell if your Discord application is infected. [UPDATE: It turns out you can -- see Discord Turned Into an Info-Stealing Backdoor by New Malware.][Reproduced in part below] Even if you do, you'll have to delete the Discord software and reinstall it to make sure you're clean. All you can do is make sure you're running the best antivirus software, which should block the malware.