Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Man Kept Getting Drunk Without Drinking. Docs Found Brewer’s Yeast in His Guts

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday October 26, @02:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the drunk-on-pretzels dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Man kept getting drunk without drinking. Docs found brewer's yeast in his guts

After years of inexplicably getting drunk without drinking alcohol, having mood swings and bouts of aggression, landing a DWI charge on the way to work one morning, and suffering a head injury in a drunken fall, an otherwise healthy 46-year-old North Carolina man finally got confirmation of having alcohol-fermenting yeasts overrunning his innards, getting him sloshed any time he ate carbohydrate-laden meals.

Through the years, medical professionals and police officers refused to believe he hadn't been drinking. They assumed the man was lying to hide an alcohol problem. Meanwhile, he went to an untold number of psychiatrists, internists, neurologists, and gastroenterologists searching for answers.

Those answers only came after he sought help from a support group online and then contacted a group of researchers at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, New York.

By then, it was September of 2017—more than seven years after his saga began. The New York researchers finally confirmed that he had a rarely diagnosed condition called "auto-brewery syndrome."

Original Submission


«  The Dark Mode Craze May Do More Harm than Good – This is Why
Man Kept Getting Drunk Without Drinking. Docs Found Brewer’s Yeast in His Guts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 26, @02:59PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 26, @02:59PM (#912090)

    Next question.

    Seriously, if you have something broken that is easy to identify, then doctors will help you. But actually looking for something that they have no idea about, most will be completely stumped and then blame it on the patient instead of doing anything about it.

  • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday October 26, @03:21PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 26, @03:21PM (#912097) Journal

    https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/01/02/0323213 [soylentnews.org] School Teacher Beats Drunk Driving Charge after Proving that her Body Brews Alcohol
    https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=19/09/20/0328217 [soylentnews.org] Alcohol-Producing Gut Bacteria Could Cause Liver Damage Even in People Who Don't Drink

    --
    "My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(1)