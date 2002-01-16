from the drunk-on-pretzels dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Man kept getting drunk without drinking. Docs found brewer's yeast in his guts
After years of inexplicably getting drunk without drinking alcohol, having mood swings and bouts of aggression, landing a DWI charge on the way to work one morning, and suffering a head injury in a drunken fall, an otherwise healthy 46-year-old North Carolina man finally got confirmation of having alcohol-fermenting yeasts overrunning his innards, getting him sloshed any time he ate carbohydrate-laden meals.
Through the years, medical professionals and police officers refused to believe he hadn't been drinking. They assumed the man was lying to hide an alcohol problem. Meanwhile, he went to an untold number of psychiatrists, internists, neurologists, and gastroenterologists searching for answers.
Those answers only came after he sought help from a support group online and then contacted a group of researchers at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, New York.
By then, it was September of 2017—more than seven years after his saga began. The New York researchers finally confirmed that he had a rarely diagnosed condition called "auto-brewery syndrome."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 26, @02:59PM (2 children)
Next question.
Seriously, if you have something broken that is easy to identify, then doctors will help you. But actually looking for something that they have no idea about, most will be completely stumped and then blame it on the patient instead of doing anything about it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday October 26, @03:06PM (1 child)
That's why we need advanced robots, tricorders, Watson, etc. to diagnose patients.
Joe Doctor doesn't have time to read the latest 100,000 papers and decide what's bullshit.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday October 26, @03:32PM
He's too busy boozing at the local bar after his day's work, like the rest of us who can't brew our own.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday October 26, @03:21PM
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/01/02/0323213 [soylentnews.org] School Teacher Beats Drunk Driving Charge after Proving that her Body Brews Alcohol
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=19/09/20/0328217 [soylentnews.org] Alcohol-Producing Gut Bacteria Could Cause Liver Damage Even in People Who Don't Drink
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity