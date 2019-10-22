from the not-a-new-game dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
Here's what the people who claimed Google's quantum supremacy have to say about it
SANTA BARBARA, California—Early this autumn, a paper leaked on a NASA site indicating Google engineers had built and tested hardware that achieved what's termed "quantum supremacy," completing calculations that would be impossible on a traditional computer. The paper was quickly pulled offline, and Google remained silent, leaving the rest of us to speculate about their plans for this device and any follow-ons the company might be preparing.
That speculation ended today, as Google released the final version of the paper that had leaked. But perhaps more significantly, the company invited the press to its quantum computing lab, talked about its plans, and gave us time to chat with the researchers behind the work.
"I'm not going to bother explaining the quantum supremacy paper—if you were invited to come here, you probably all read the leaked paper," quipped Hartmut Neven, the head of Google's Quantum AI lab. But he found it hard to resist the topic entirely, and the other people who talked with reporters were more than happy to expand on Neven's discussion.
Quantum supremacy using a programmable superconducting processor (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1666-5) (DX)
Previously: Google: We've achieved quantum supremacy! IBM: Nope. And stop using that word, please
Related Stories
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The esoteric world of quantum computing is all aquiver following a robust blog post from IBM essentially rubbishing claims from Google that it has achieved "quantum supremacy".
The post notes that quantum computing is approaching the limits of classical simulation and there are big questions as to how to evaluate and benchmark system performance. Quantum supremacy is the moment quantum machines begin to do things classical computers cannot.
But Big Blue dismissed Google's most recent claims for its 53-qubit processor revealed in a leaked document last month.
IBM notes: "In the preprint, it is argued that their device reached 'quantum supremacy' and that 'a state-of-the-art supercomputer would require approximately 10,000 years to perform the equivalent task'. "We argue that an ideal simulation of the same task can be performed on a classical system in 2.5 days and with far greater fidelity. This is in fact a conservative, worst-case estimate, and we expect that with additional refinements, the classical cost of the simulation can be further reduced."
Previously:
IBM and Google’s Race for Quantum Computing Takes a Mysterious Turn
Google Quantum Processor Reportedly Achieves Quantum Supremacy
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday October 26, @07:50PM (2 children)
Quantum computing’s ‘Hello World’ moment [techcrunch.com]
Google’s Quantum Computing Breakthrough Is Striking Fear in the Cryptocurrency Industry [beincrypto.com]
3 MILLION BITCOIN IN 2 SECONDS: GOOGLE QUANTUM COMPUTER [bitcoinist.com]
It's time for the quantum hype.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 26, @07:57PM
3 million bitcoin in 2 seconds... More fake news. From the comments there:
And even that response ignores the difficulty adjustments, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 26, @08:48PM
QUANTUM SUPREMACY WILL LET YOU SUCK EVERY NIGGER COCK AT THE SAME TIME then you go to prison with Richard Stallman because there were underage cocks in your mouth.