A few months ago, back in August, the Web passed a milestone in that less than half of Google searches result in even a single click onwards. In other words, the majority of searchers never left Google after seeing the results. That could be a warning that Google is transitioning from a search engine to more of a walled-garden. Or it could mean that the results aren't good any more and people move on to other engines after only a quick glance. If the former, where searches are no longer resulting in click through, then what should be the proper response from the Web at large?
From: Less than Half of Google Searches Now Result in a Click:
On desktop, things haven’t changed all that much in the last three years. Organic is down a few percent, paid and zero-click are up a bit, but June of 2019 isn’t far off January of 2016.
On mobile, where more than half of all searches take place, it’s a different story. Organic has fallen by almost 20%, while paid has nearly tripled and zero-click searches are up significantly. Even way back in January 2016, more than half of mobile searches ended without a click. Today’s, it’s almost 2/3rds.
Three trends are made clear by these numbers:
- The percent of searches available as organic traffic from Google is steadily declining, especially on mobile.
- Paid clicks tend to increase whenever Google makes changes to how those results are displayed, then slowly decline as searchers get more familiar with spotting and avoiding them.
- Google’s ongoing attempts to answer more searches without a click to any results OR a click to Google’s own properties are both proving successful. As a result, zero-click searches, and clicks that bring searchers to a Google-owned site keep rising.
And, from: Over 50% of Google searches result in no clicks, data shows:
Even worse, it seems this trend towards zero-click searches has seen steady growth since 2016. In the meantime, organic reach for third-party websites has continued to shrink. To be fair, it's not all that surprising that a large number of searches result in no clicks – especially when we factor in that Google has been shifting its attention to summing up results in snippets at the top of Search. While those might be easier to scan for users, they do eat into third-party websites' traffic. We've reached out to Google for comment, but have yet to hear back. We'll update this post accordingly, if we do. However, as Fishkin points out, a US congressional panel recently asked Google if it was true that less than 50 percent of searches lead to non-Google websites. It was a simple Yes-No question, but the Big G eschewed giving a direct response. Instead, it took a dig at the authenticity of the data cited – without denying it.
Previously:
Google Removes Image Search Buttons to Appease Getty Images (2018)
Google Kills Off Search-As-You-Type (2017)
HTTPS Introduced as Google Search Ranking Criterion (2014)
Google Downranking The Pirate Bay Searches (2014)
Related Stories
Fluffeh writes:
According to TorrentFreak, Google is downranking The Pirate Bay's website in its search results for a wide variety of queries, some of which are not linked to copyright-infringing content. Interestingly, the change mostly seems to affect TPB results via the Google.com domain, not other variants such as Google.ca and Google.co.uk.
It also seems that Google may only be downranking searches that are explicitly looking for copyright-infringing content, not searches that are simply looking for The Pirate Bay itself. It will be interesting to see whether this is a backhanded effort to appease the media companies, or a taste of things to come to all the Google domains.
Google has announced that HTTPS will be used as a lightweight ranking signal for search results; sites that use it will appear slightly higher (although they make clear that quality content is a higher signal).
Martin Brinkmann at gHacks reports
When Google launched Google Instant Search back in 2010, the company called it a fundamental shift in search that would save searchers time when running searches on Google.
Instant Search displayed search results page to the user during the process of typing the actual search phrase the user was interested in.
In [the] best case, it would display the desired results earlier. In [the] worst case, it would throw a number of unrelated search results page at you while you tried to focus on typing your search query.
[...] I disabled Instant Search as soon as it came out. [It] was terribly annoying if you typed long queries quickly.
The feature could also jack up bandwidth [usage,] as more results pages may have had to be loaded during your typing of the search phrase you were interested in.
Starting [July 27], Google Instant Search is no more. The company has put the feature to rest, all thanks to the rise of mobile and the fact that Instant Search does not really work that well on mobile devices for a number of reasons.
Do any Soylentils still do searches from Google's landing page?
Once you get a Google result, have you then been typing into Google's page to refine your search?
I hated Mozilla's AwesomeBar and, when I encountered Instant Search (on the library's machine), I was irritated. (I do searches as URLs, from the Address Bar; it's one reason that I hate most Google "replacements", which are script-driven and don't show you a URL that you can repost.)
Google settled a lawsuit with Getty Images and announced a multiyear global licensing deal with the company. One part of the settlement is the removal of the "View Image" buttons in Google Images searches. This is not entirely crippling, as you can still usually open the largest version of the image using your web browser's context menu:
Google is making a change to image search today that sounds small but will have a big impact: it's removing the "view image" button that appeared when you clicked on a picture, which allowed you to open the image alone. The button was extremely useful for users, since when you're searching for a picture, there's a very good chance that you want to take it and use it for something. Now, you'll have to take additional steps to save an image.
The change is essentially meant to frustrate users. Google has long been under fire from photographers and publishers who felt that image search allowed people to steal their pictures, and the removal of the view image button is one of many changes being made in response. A deal to show copyright information and improve attribution of Getty photos was announced last week and included these changes.
Google is also removing "Search by Image" buttons, requiring users to drag an image into the search bar instead.
Also at Search Engine Land and 9to5Google.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 27, @05:04AM
With Russia determining the outcome of American elections and generally taking over the world, everyone should be using Yandex by now, da?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 27, @05:05AM
With all the recent clickbait "stories."
(Score: 2, Disagree) by D2 on Sunday October 27, @05:19AM (1 child)
From TFA:
"...Or it could mean that the results aren't good any more and people move on to other engines after only a quick glance. "
No, that's not remotely what it means. As the linked quote and every analyst involved is saying, Google's getting good at directly providing the sought information ON THE GOOGLE RESULTS PAGE. There's no second search engine. If I google 'symptoms dengue fever' and get the symptoms on the results page, I'm done. The end.
SMH.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Sunday October 27, @05:34AM
Your use-cases are not my use-cases.
The efficacy of today's Google search depends on what you are actually searching for. Here is one example: If you search for web pages or articles published more than a few years ago, you will have a hell of a time finding them even if you can recall the name of the author or the exact title. They are effectively gone from Google's perspective, and thus out of your reach. They even said as much five or so years back. In those cases, cross-searchers like DDG and Startpage and, maybe, Yandex.
Another example is that searching for numbers is all but impossible now and pattern searching was removed at least a decade ago from Google.
Then take the case of looking for project home pages for specific software packages. If the project is noteworthy enough, is usually easier and faster to find the project home page via Wikipedia than to waste effort and time dorking around with Google. AltaVista used to be best at that. However, it is gone and the market narrows.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Sunday October 27, @05:25AM
On mobile, unless one searches for very specialized narrow domain or qualifies the query with a site, at least the first two pages worth of google results are exclusively ads in the vast majority of time. For the time during my commute, a good thing S/N exists. Otherwise I'd have to carry a printed book.