19/10/27/1650222 story
posted by martyb on Sunday October 27, @06:25PM
"Intel today announced its board of directors has approved a $20 billion increase in its stock repurchase program authorization. In the third quarter, the company generated approximately $10.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.4 billion, and used $4.5 billion to repurchase 92 million shares of stock".
https://www.intc.com/files/doc_financials/2019/Q3/Q3-2019-Earnings-Release.pdf
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 27, @07:10PM (1 child)
Fuckers!
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday October 27, @07:24PM
I've never had a lot of sympathy for short sellers.
(Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Sunday October 27, @07:29PM
...that middle-class tax cut of a couple of years ago, right?