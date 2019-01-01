Stories
Intel announces $20 billion increase in stock buybacks (from $4.5 billion)

posted by martyb on Sunday October 27, @06:25PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

"Intel today announced its board of directors has approved a $20 billion increase in its stock repurchase program authorization. In the third quarter, the company generated approximately $10.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.4 billion, and used $4.5 billion to repurchase 92 million shares of stock".

https://www.intc.com/files/doc_financials/2019/Q3/Q3-2019-Earnings-Release.pdf

